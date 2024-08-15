News
Emobility
August 15, 2024

Beam Global installs first solar EV chargers on British Army bases

By Kit Million Ross
An electric SUV charges under a solar-powered EV charger
This is the first of many solar powered EV chargers to be installed on British Army bases. Image: Beam Global

Electric vehicle (EV) charger infrastructure firm Beam Global has installed the first set of solar-powered EV chargers on several British Army bases in Cyprus.

The new EV ARC solar powered chargers will be used to power EVs used on the army base, and they fit into a standard sized parking space. This is the first of several planned installations for British military bases; the Ministry of Defense (MoD) has ordered $1 million (£777,800) worth of Beam products,  which will be delivered in months to come.

“We’re really happy to have recently procured ten Beam solar-powered EV ARC charging systems,” said the commanding officer of transport unit HQ BFC, Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Taylor. “These portable charging stations fit within a standard parking space and will harness the abundant sunshine from Cyprus and provide a clean energy source, significantly contributing to our environmental responsibility and enhancing our emergency resilience. They will support electric vehicles on Sovereign Bases Area camps during daytime or nighttime and will at the same time remind everyone of the importance of innovation to enhance capabilities by utilising our planet’s solar power.”

Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global added: “This first ten EV ARC deployment out of Beam Europe validates our entrance into the European market – the largest in the world for our products. As the year progresses, we will continue to deliver on the many orders in our global pipeline and to build upon the tremendous momentum that our entrance into Europe has created.”

Decarbonising defence

Around the world, defence operations have begun seeking ways to decarbonise their domestic and international operations.

In August of last year, the MoD launched their first of three green hydrogen-powered EV charging facilities at the RAF Leeming base. At that time, the MoD said they were exploring other ways to use green hydrogen, including the possibility of fully hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Across the pond, the US Army is also exploring the potential of green hydrogen. In an exclusive interview, Matthew Willis, a director at the US Department of the Army told Current± that the Army has seen “incredible progress” in developing hydrogen-powered systems for the US military, adding that “the Army has focused on acquiring and delivering hybrid systems, some of which can use hydrogen technology.” On its path to decarbonising its vehicle fleet.

