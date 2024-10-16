News
Regulation, Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 16, 2024

European energy leaders call for enhanced UK-EU electricity trade

By Kit Million Ross
wind turbines at sea
The letter warns that without change, offshore wind could be harmed. Image: Jesse De Meulenaere on Unsplash

A coalition of 20 European energy associations and transmission system operators (TSOs) has penned a joint letter to the North Seas Energy Ministers demanding more efficient electricity trade.

The signatories, including Elia Group, Energy UK, Solar Power Europe, National Grid, RenewableUK, Wind Europe and Energy Traders Europe, have called upon the North Seas Energy Ministers to improve electricity trade between the UK and EU in order to secure the future of the offshore wind sector in the North Sea, arguing that the current situation is unfit for the future.

The letter cautions that investors are currently unwilling to commit to future offshore renewable energy projects in the North Sea without efficient trading mechanisms in place, and warns that should this not improve, Europe will miss out on investment opportunities to develop in the North Sea “while we should, in fact, be aiming towards a European energy system that is more independent, sustainable, and resilient”.

In order to achieve the needed improvement, the signatories suggest reestablishing a system of price coupling between the British (GB) and mainland European (IEM) energy markets. The letter is accompanied by a technical specification from Elia Group suggesting how this could function, and the letter notes that it is broadly agreed that price coupling would support the climate goals of both the UK and EU.

The coalition’s joint letter calls on EU and UK energy ministers to discuss the topic and agree upon concrete actions for progress at the upcoming NSEC Ministerial meeting due to take place in Denmark later this month.

“To fully harness the offshore wind potential of the North Seas, it is essential to involve the UK. Market coupling and price convergence are prerequisites for successful UK-EU partnerships, as they will enhance efficiencies and generate greater social benefits. This improved collaboration will stimulate investments in offshore wind and hybrid interconnectors. As we progress towards decarbonisation, such cooperation will make our European energy system more independent, sustainable, and resilient. Ultimately, this represents a win-win scenario for both the UK and the EU” said James Matthys-Donnadieu, chief of the Customers, Markets & System Office.

EU-UK emissions trading also faces problems

Since Brexit, energy trade of many varieties between the UK and EU has faced a multitude of woes.

Emissions trading schemes have also suffered as a result of market upheavals, with UK carbon prices trading lower than the EU rate since Spring 2023. A recent report by economic consultancy firm Frontier Economics has revealed that combining the UK and EU emissions trading markets could save the UK government up to £8 billion between 2025 and 2030.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
business, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, market, policy, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Two hands hold a large interconnector cable, cut so the cross section can be seen

Batteries step in after interconnector trips

A home heat pump, outside on a cobblestone wall

ENA Connect Direct passes 15,000 applications, announces new phase

SPR offshore wind_cropped (1)

Government announces vast private investment as ‘vote of confidence’ in UK clean energy

A car with a toy octopus in the window sits in a garage next to an EV charger in the Kraken Tech Centre.

Octopus, Uber and BYD offer partnerships for cheaper EV charging

stock trading figures on a computer screen

Arenko and RWE agree trading software deal

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.