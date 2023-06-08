Ev.energy sets out V2X roadmap to market

Electric vehicle (EV) charging provider, ev.energy has launched an EV whitepaper detailing an eight-step roadmap towards V2X flexibility technology becoming market-ready.
‘Unlocking Industry Barriers to Providing Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Flexibility’ forms part of the £65 million Flexibility Innovation Programme funded by the Department of Enegry Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).
The whitepaper draws upon more than 40 hours of interviews with industry experts from the UK, EU and US, consumer surveys, industry reports and data analysis.
In order to create a transparent roadmap towards the implementation of smart bi-directional charging, the whitepaper analyses the obstacles currently hindering the uptake of V2X flexibility.
Underscoring the importance of consumer input in the accelerated rollout of V2X technologies, the whitepaper identifies what key challenged currently hold back consumer acceptance of V2X services:
- Lack of attractive compensation models for V2X programmes
- The affordability of V2X compatible charging equipment
- Ensuring safe battery and vehicle operations during bi-directional energy flows are promoted
- Concerns over disruption can be tackled through the seamless integration of V2X functionalities
- Consumers broadly aren’t aware of the benefits of V2X can offer them
The whitepaper was published as part of ev.energy’s V2X-Flex project in partnership with Energy Systems Catapult.
“The V2X-Flex project builds on ev.energy’s world-leading smart charging platform, incorporating bi-directional charging technologies to unlock an exciting new range of EV charging products and services, said Nick Woolley, CEO and co-founder of ev.energy.
“As a global EV charging platform, ev.energy works with charger manufacturers, vehicle OEMs, and energy utilities to connect electric vehicles with the smart grid. Collaboration and alignment are key to delivering successful innovation and we are thrilled to be delivering this project with such a great range of partners.”
Dancia Caiger-Smith, consumer research lead at Energy Systems Catapult, added: “Smart charging is already helping us better align EV charging with intermittent renewable energy generation. Adding two-way charging – charge and discharge – establishes greater energy flexibility.
“Most importantly, two-way charging could help consumers use energy in ways that give them what they need, when they need it, in their homes, cars, and on the grid. This adds value to the EV proposition. The more we can establish services that provide value to consumers the greater their uptake and the greater the opportunity for EV energy flexibility becomes.”
This announcement follows GridBeyond also publishing an EV whitepaper earlier this week providing an overview of the current EV market.
Last month, Current± caught up with Octopus EV’s Claire Miller who identified that to create a broad social understanding of the benefits of V2X technologies and services, more education and awareness on when you use energy on the gird is needed.
