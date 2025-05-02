EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025: ‘future-proofing an entire ecosystem’

The UK EV market is overcoming misinformation to maintain its acceleration, with a 39% increase in the number of EVs on the road in 2024 compared with 2023.
This pace has continued into 2025 as one in four new cars registered at the start of the year were fully electric, proving that demand for EVs remains strong.
Infrastructure is rapidly scaling to meet this demand. Backed by private investment and government initiatives like the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) scheme, the UK remains on track to meet its 2030 target of 300,000 public chargepoints.
This commitment to infrastructure growth is essential, as 80% of UK drivers could save money by switching to an EV, with estimated savings of £5,000 over a vehicle’s lifetime.
On 1-2 October, Solar Media, part of Informa Markets, will host the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit in London, offering a business-focused platform to address the urgent need for scalable, smart and sustainable EV charging infrastructure across the country.
With the industry under growing pressures, the summit comes at a crucial time in the lead up to the legally mandated 2030 phase out of petrol and diesel vehicles. The event will bring together policymakers, fleet operators, energy leaders, charge point operators (CPOs), and investors for two days of high-impact discussion, networking, and strategy-sharing.
The agenda tackles the issues currently shaping the industry, including:
- Financing the Rollout: New models for private investment and public-private collaboration to fund EV infrastructure at scale.
- Grid Readiness & Smart Charging: Addressing power delivery, V2G technology, energy storage, and software systems that reduce pressure on the national grid.
- Fleet Electrification Strategies: Supporting logistics and delivery fleets with commercial depot charging, route optimisation, and battery lifecycle management.
- Public & Near-Home Charging: Tackling the equity gap in charging access, and integrating destination and on-street charging into urban design.
- Policy, Standards & Regulation: Understanding regulatory shifts, public charging mandates, and evolving consumer expectations.
Solar Media’s director of event content Jo Wilkinson said: “The UK is seeing unprecedented momentum in EV adoption, but infrastructure is still playing catch-up.
“This summit brings together the brightest minds in energy and transport to address that head-on. We’ll move beyond just installing chargers—we’re talking about future-proofing an entire ecosystem.”
Following the summit, celebrate the industry’s successes at the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs), hosted this year at the same venue as the summit on 2 October.
Nominations for the awards, honouring visionary individuals, groundbreaking companies, and transformative technologies shaping the future of electric transport, are now open.
