EVIE Awards 2024: shortlisters take the stage

Current± spoke to some of the businesses that have made it onto the shortlist for the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence (EVIE) awards to find out how the industry is preparing for the event, which takes place on 14 November.
The Best New Services (C&I & Public) category celebrates service providers with tailored offerings for businesses, local authorities, councils, PTAs, and charging networks—effectively any EV charging application other than residential.
Shortlisted for the category is EO Charging, which is also shortlisted for the EV Scale-Up of the Year award. The company’s director of eBus, Philip Kershaw, said: “The EVIEs are highly respected across the industry, and having our work recognised showcases the impact of our innovation and commitment to excellence.
“This recognition not only reinforces our position in the marketplace but also validates the hard work and dedication of our team over the past year. As a company focused on driving the future of fleet electrification, it’s incredible to see our efforts acknowledged in such a meaningful way.
“We’ve been proud participants [in the EVIEs] for several years and have even been winners of the award for our MP3 product. We see it as a fantastic platform to showcase the cutting-edge projects we’re delivering to shape the future of fleet electrification. These awards provide an opportunity to highlight not just the technical advancements we’re making, but also the positive impact our work has on our clients and the wider EV ecosystem. Being part of this prestigious event allows us to share our vision and contribute to the ongoing evolution of sustainable transport.
“The EVIEs always has an amazing buzz, it’s a fantastic opportunity for the entire industry to come together, connect, and celebrate the collective progress we’re all making towards advancing sustainable transport.”
JOLT swept the EVIEs this year, making the shortlist for seven categories in total. The company’s head of marketing and communications, Louise Down, said: “Being shortlisted in seven categories at the EVIEs is an incredible honour for JOLT. It’s a testament to the hard work and innovation of our entire team.
“We’re committed to making electric vehicle charging more accessible, affordable, and sustainable, and to have that work recognised by industry peers is extremely rewarding. It reinforces that we’re on the right track and inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the EV infrastructure space.
“We’re incredibly proud of the innovative model we’ve built at JOLT, where digital out-of-home advertising funds free and affordable EV charging while also providing a steady income to local councils. It’s a win-win solution for both EV drivers and urban communities. However, we’re aware that many people still think our offering is ‘too good to be true,’ so we wanted to use this opportunity to illustrate how the JOLT business model works and the tangible benefits it’s delivering in practice to the communities in which we operate. By submitting our entries to the EVIEs, we hope to raise awareness and understanding of our unique offering, ultimately enabling us to expand our infrastructure to benefit more drivers and cities across the UK.
“We’re really looking forward to connecting with our colleagues in the EV industry. It’s always inspiring to hear about the great work others are doing and to celebrate the progress being made toward a more sustainable future. The EVIEs are a fantastic opportunity to build relationships, exchange ideas, and collectively drive forward the adoption of electric vehicles. And of course, we’re looking forward to all getting together and celebrating the hard work of the entire JOLT team!”
EVIEs category: Best New Product (C&I & Public)
GridBeyond made the shortlist for Best New Product (C&I & Public). The category showcases product manufacturers with tailored offerings for businesses, local authorities, councils, PTAs, charging networks and any EV charging application other than residential.
The company’s head of EV solutions, Michael Kent, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been shortlisted for an EVIEs award, especially in such a competitive category, and it is great recognition of the innovation we’re driving in the EV sector. GridBeyond is at the forefront of integrating EV fleets and EV load into the grid, providing solutions that not only ensure grid stability but also support the broader transition to clean energy. This nomination validates the hard work of our team and the impact of our technology on advancing sustainable energy management for our customers.
“Our decision to submit was fueled by the tremendous growth and success we’ve seen in our EV flexibility services. We’re now managing 25 times more MW of EV load compared to the start of 2023, which shows how quickly our technology is scaling. With strategic partnerships across the industry, such as our collaboration with Stagecoach and First Group to optimise their EV fleet’s energy use and integrate renewable energy, we’re helping companies actively participate in grid stability through the Capacity Market.
“Additionally, our work with Monta is transforming EV charging points into grid resources, contributing to both efficiency and sustainability. These innovations, alongside our role in government funded projects like 3ti’s initiative to balance electricity supply and demand using EVs, highlight the real, tangible benefits we’re delivering to our customers. It felt like the perfect time to showcase this progress and the difference we’re making in energy efficiency and sustainability.
“We’re looking forward to connecting with others in the EV industry and celebrating the strides we’ve collectively made. It’s always inspiring to see the latest innovations and hear about the future direction of the sector. Plus, there’s a real sense of community in these events and it’s great to exchange ideas and experiences with peers who share our passion for advancing the EV transition.”
