EVIEs 2023 nominations window closes in one month!

The nominations window for the 2023 Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) closes in one month today, on 4 August.
The awards are designed to celebrate innovation and excellence in the electric vehicle (EV) sector; with 25 categories – including Best Consumer Proposition (Utility/Energy) and Public Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year – the awards look to showcase as many successes as possible.
Entering the EVIEs could not be simpler, and takes just a few minutes per submission.
How to enter
Step one
Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish.
Step two
Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes).
Step three
Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria.
Step four
From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.
Step five
Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.
Don’t miss out!