EVIE’s 2023 shortlist revealed!

The shortlist for this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovations and Excellence (EVIE) Awards has now been revealed.
There were well over 200 excellent submissions that our expert judging panel have picked through to reveal a stellar shortlist.
The winner for each category will be announced during the EVIE’s ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023.
Individual and table tickets for the EVIEs 2023 ceremony are now available to purchase on a first come, first served basis. All booking information can be found here.
The EVIEs 2023 shortlist is published below, many thanks to everyone who applied and congratulations to our shortlist!
Best Consumer Proposition (Utility/Energy)
- Jolt Charge
- Hive EV Smartcharge
- Octopus Energy
- OVO: Charge Anytime
- Pumpt
- SolarCatcher Limited
Best New Product (C&I & Public)
- Allye Max
- Basemap
- ChargePoint
- Northgate Vehicle Hire
- Papaya
- Parkingeye
- Road – formerly E-Flux
- Sevadis
- SolarCatcher Limited
- ubitricity – Smart Charging
Best New Product (Domestic)
- Indra – Smart Lux charger
- The Zaptec Go UK
- Puredrive Energy Ltd
- Pumpt – Hyper
Best New Services (C&I & Public)
- EVeryday Driver Support
- Advanced Infrastructure LAEP+
- Northgate Vehicle Hire
- Paua Tech Limited
- Parkopedia – Park and Charge
- Bonnet
- PoGo
Best New Services (Domestic)
- ChargedEV’s Interactive Home Video Survey
- Pumpt
Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (C&I & Public)
Sponsored by GreenFlux
- CTEK
- Evology (Trading as Parkingeye)
- Urban Fox
- Trojan Energy
Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (Domestic)
- eVolo
- Hypervolt
- Indra
- Ohme
- Trojan Energy
- Zaptec UK
Chargepoint Network of the Year
Sponsored by Envevo
- char.gy
- Connected Kerb
- Coventry City Council
- GRIDSERVE Electric Highway
- InstaVolt Ltd
- Mer UK
- MFG EV Power
- Osprey Charging
- SWARCO Smart Charging
- ubitricity
Charging Destination of the Year
Sponsored by Allstar
- InstaVolt
- Mer UK
- RAW Charging
- Osprey Charging
- Shell Newport
- SWARCO Smart Charging
- The EV Network
Contractor of the Year (C&I & Public)
Sponsored by Commhoist
- Advanced Infrastructure
- ChargedEV
- Joju Charging
- M&M Contractors
- Parco Civil Engineering & Groundworks
- Sinewave
- SolarCatcher
- Utility Line
- Vital EV
- VolkerHighways
Contractor of the Year (Domestic)
- ChargedEV
- Energise Energy Solutions
- Plug Me In
EV Financing Deal of the Year
- Egg
- Gravis Capital Management
- Plug Me In
- The Barclays EV Salary Sacrifice Scheme
- Vortex Energy – supported by IMPROVED
EV Marketing/Branding Campaign of the year
- Believ
- Connected Kerb
- Evology
- Monta SmartQueue
- Project Spotlight, Osprey Charging
- Allstar Business Solutions
- Shell plc
- Vital EV TV – Series 2
- E.ON Next – Less Carbon, More Fun! Episode 2
EV Scale-Up of the Year
Sponsored by Last Mile Asset Management
- AMPECO
- Bonnet
- Diode Group
- Envevo
- Fuuse
- Jumptech
- Monta
- Munro Vehicles
- Octopus Electric Vehicles
- Vital EV
EV Start-Up of the Year
- Allye Energy
- ChargeSafe
- EVeryday Driver Support, EVeryday Driver Support Limited
- Papaya
- Paua Tech Limited
- Nodum
- ZEV HUB
- Pumpt
- SolarCatchers Limited
EV Under 30 Star
- Agnese Chiesa, Believ
- Charles Trim, Sinewave
- George Dent, Osprey Charging
- Gina ter Heide, E-Flux (Road)
- James Bruce, Believ
- Laura Wilkes, Paua Tech Limited
- Mark Pearce, Hydrock
- Michael MacLeod, SWARCO Smart Charging
- Ryan Pragnell, Utility Line
- Tom Davies, PoGo
Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Over 100 Vehicles)
Sponsored by mua Group
- Dundee City Council
- Abellio London Bus
- Westminster City Council
Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Under100 Vehicles)
Sponsored by Paythru
- Thomas Hardie Commercials Limited
- Veolia, Electric Way, Westminster
- First Mile
OEM of the Year (Car & Bus/Commercial Vehicle)
- HVS
- Volkswagen Group
Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year
Sponsored by Envevo
- EVC
- Future Group
- InstaVolt
- Mer UK
- MFG EV Power
- Osprey Charging
- Parkingeye
- RAW Charging
- SolarCatcher Limited
Public Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year
- London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham
- London Borough of Barnet
- London Borough of Islington
- Coventry City Council
- Westminster City Council and Veolia UK
Special Recognition – Company
- Sinewave
- ChargeSafe
- EVware
- Geotab
- ESP Utilities Group
- ev.energy
- Parkingeye
- SolarCatcher Limited
- Trojan Energy
- Utility Line Limited
Special Recognition – Person
- Adrian Cunliffe, Parkingeye
- Adrian Keen, InstaVolt
- Ian Johnston, Osprey Charging
- Justin Meyer, SWARCO Smart Charging
- Kate Tyrrell, ChargeSafe
- Mark Constable, Trojan Energy
- Mark Pymm, ChargedEV
- Mike Schooling, Indra
- Nick Ravden, Utility Line
- Sean Cleary, Cambridge City Council
The DiversitEV Award
Sponsored by ESP Utilities Group
- Bonnet
- Shell Recharge Solutions
- Sevadis
Public Transport Authority of the Year
This Award recognises the hard work and dedication of Dundee City Council.