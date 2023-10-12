The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

October 12, 2023

EVIE’s 2023 shortlist revealed!

By Lena Dias Martins
Image: Solar Media.

The shortlist for this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovations and Excellence (EVIE) Awards has now been revealed.

There were well over 200 excellent submissions that our expert judging panel have picked through to reveal a stellar shortlist.

The winner for each category will be announced during the EVIE’s ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November 2023.

Individual and table tickets for the EVIEs 2023 ceremony are now available to purchase on a first come, first served basis. All booking information can be found here.

The EVIEs 2023 shortlist is published below, many thanks to everyone who applied and congratulations to our shortlist!

Best Consumer Proposition (Utility/Energy)

  • Jolt Charge
  • Hive EV Smartcharge    
  • Octopus Energy
  • OVO: Charge Anytime
  • Pumpt
  • SolarCatcher Limited

Best New Product (C&I & Public)

  • Allye Max
  • Basemap
  • ChargePoint
  • Northgate Vehicle Hire
  • Papaya
  • Parkingeye
  • Road – formerly E-Flux
  • Sevadis
  • SolarCatcher Limited
  • ubitricity – Smart Charging

Best New Product (Domestic)

  • Indra – Smart Lux charger
  • The Zaptec Go UK
  • Puredrive Energy Ltd
  • Pumpt – Hyper

Best New Services (C&I & Public)

  • EVeryday Driver Support
  • Advanced Infrastructure LAEP+
  • Northgate Vehicle Hire
  • Paua Tech Limited
  • Parkopedia – Park and Charge
  • Bonnet
  • PoGo

Best New Services (Domestic)

  • ChargedEV’s Interactive Home Video Survey       
  • Pumpt

Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (C&I & Public)

Sponsored by GreenFlux

  • CTEK
  • Evology (Trading as Parkingeye)
  • Urban Fox
  • Trojan Energy

Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (Domestic)

  • eVolo
  • Hypervolt
  • Indra
  • Ohme
  • Trojan Energy
  • Zaptec UK

Chargepoint Network of the Year

Sponsored by Envevo

  • char.gy
  • Connected Kerb
  • Coventry City Council
  • GRIDSERVE Electric Highway
  • InstaVolt Ltd
  • Mer UK
  • MFG EV Power
  • Osprey Charging
  • SWARCO Smart Charging
  • ubitricity

Charging Destination of the Year

Sponsored by Allstar

  • InstaVolt
  • Mer UK
  • RAW Charging
  • Osprey Charging
  • Shell Newport
  • SWARCO Smart Charging
  • The EV Network

Contractor of the Year (C&I & Public)

Sponsored by Commhoist

  • Advanced Infrastructure
  • ChargedEV
  • Joju Charging
  • M&M Contractors
  • Parco Civil Engineering & Groundworks
  • Sinewave
  • SolarCatcher
  • Utility Line
  • Vital EV
  • VolkerHighways

Contractor of the Year (Domestic)

  • ChargedEV
  • Energise Energy Solutions
  • Plug Me In

EV Financing Deal of the Year

  • Egg
  • Gravis Capital Management
  • Plug Me In
  • The Barclays EV Salary Sacrifice Scheme
  • Vortex Energy – supported by IMPROVED

EV Marketing/Branding Campaign of the year

  • Believ
  • Connected Kerb
  • Evology
  • Monta SmartQueue
  • Project Spotlight, Osprey Charging
  • Allstar Business Solutions
  • Shell plc
  • Vital EV TV – Series 2
  • E.ON Next – Less Carbon, More Fun! Episode 2

EV Scale-Up of the Year

Sponsored by Last Mile Asset Management

  • AMPECO
  • Bonnet
  • Diode Group
  • Envevo
  • Fuuse
  • Jumptech
  • Monta
  • Munro Vehicles
  • Octopus Electric Vehicles
  • Vital EV

EV Start-Up of the Year

  • Allye Energy
  • ChargeSafe
  • EVeryday Driver Support, EVeryday Driver Support Limited
  • Papaya
  • Paua Tech Limited
  • Nodum
  • ZEV HUB
  • Pumpt
  • SolarCatchers Limited

EV Under 30 Star

  • Agnese Chiesa, Believ
  • Charles Trim, Sinewave
  • George Dent, Osprey Charging
  • Gina ter Heide, E-Flux (Road)
  • James Bruce, Believ
  • Laura Wilkes, Paua Tech Limited
  • Mark Pearce, Hydrock
  • Michael MacLeod, SWARCO Smart Charging
  • Ryan Pragnell, Utility Line
  • Tom Davies, PoGo

Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Over 100 Vehicles)

Sponsored by mua Group

  • Dundee City Council
  • Abellio London Bus
  • Westminster City Council

Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Under100 Vehicles)

Sponsored by Paythru

  • Thomas Hardie Commercials Limited
  • Veolia, Electric Way, Westminster
  • First Mile

OEM of the Year (Car & Bus/Commercial Vehicle)

  • HVS
  • Volkswagen Group

Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year

Sponsored by Envevo

  • EVC
  • Future Group
  • InstaVolt
  • Mer UK
  • MFG EV Power
  • Osprey Charging
  • Parkingeye
  • RAW Charging
  • SolarCatcher Limited

Public Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year

  • London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham
  • London Borough of Barnet
  • London Borough of Islington
  • Coventry City Council
  • Westminster City Council and Veolia UK

Special Recognition – Company

  • Sinewave
  • ChargeSafe
  • EVware
  • Geotab
  • ESP Utilities Group
  • ev.energy
  • Parkingeye
  • SolarCatcher Limited
  • Trojan Energy
  • Utility Line Limited

Special Recognition – Person

  • Adrian Cunliffe, Parkingeye
  • Adrian Keen, InstaVolt
  • Ian Johnston, Osprey Charging
  • Justin Meyer, SWARCO Smart Charging
  • Kate Tyrrell, ChargeSafe
  • Mark Constable, Trojan Energy
  • Mark Pymm, ChargedEV
  • Mike Schooling, Indra
  • Nick Ravden, Utility Line
  • Sean Cleary, Cambridge City Council

The DiversitEV Award

Sponsored by ESP Utilities Group

  • Bonnet
  • Shell Recharge Solutions
  • Sevadis

Public Transport Authority of the Year

This Award recognises the hard work and dedication of Dundee City Council.

