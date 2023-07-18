News
Emobility
July 18, 2023

EVIEs awards spotlight: Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Under 100 Vehicles) 

By Lena Dias Martins
This year's awards ceremony will take place at The Brewery in London on 21 November. Image: Tayeb MEZAHDIA (Pixabay).

As this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) draw closer there’s still time to submit applications for categories such as Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Under 100 Vehicles).

Entries for all categories are free with application windows set to close Friday 4 August 23:45 BST so ensure you apply and see your efforts are recognised at this year’s awards ceremony which will take place at The Brewery in London on 21 November.

A full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here.

Who should enter

The Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Under 100 Vehicles) category is open to both private and public sector companies that have begun their fleet electrification strategy or initiative and have now seen their first few (under 100) vehicles on the road.

This category award looks for a company demonstrating a wider strategy aside from rolling out electric vehicles. This could include power procurement, employee engagement or novel technologies adopted to further the strategy.

Details of the strategy must have been released after 1 September 2022 and prior to the close of this year’s nominations window (4 August 2023).

How to enter

Step one

Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish. 

Step two

Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes). 

Step three

Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria.  

Step four

From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.

Step five

Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.

Deadline to enter is 4 August 23:45 BST – don’t miss out!

