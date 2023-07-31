News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 31, 2023

EVIEs awards spotlight: Public Transport Authority of the Year

By George Heynes
New UK Government legislation targets 99% reliability for rapid EV chargers. Image: Getty.
This year's awards ceremony will take place at The Brewery in London on 21 November. Image: Getty.

As this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) draws closer time is running out to submit applications for categories such as Public Transport Authority of the Year.

Solar Media will present this award during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November.

Entries for all categories are free with application windows set to close Friday 4 August 23:45 BST so ensure you apply and see your efforts are recognised at this year’s awards ceremony.

A full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here.

Who should enter

The Public Transport Authority of the Year category celebrates the successes of local authority transport strategies in their specific regions. Nominations will be strictly limited to those in England, Wales, Scotland & Ireland.

Nominations should include news of the authority’s track record in managing EV uptake and adoption, its EV infrastructure track record, how the authority has engaged with both consumers and the EV sector, and any investments it has made into the space.

Special credence will be given to evidence submitted relating to actions taken by the PTA between 1 September 2022 and 4 August 2023.

How to enter

Step one

Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish.

Step two

Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes).

Step three

Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria. 

Step four

From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.

Step five

Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.

Deadline to enter is 4 August 23:45 BST – don’t miss out!

Tags
electric vehicles, ev charging, evcongress, evdigital, EVIE Awards, EVIES, EVIEs2023, evs
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
The report found that the main deterrent for buying EVs for respondents was purchase price at 70%

EV skills gap threatens government targets, says RECHARGE UK

OEV_decal

Octopus EV looks to unlock second-hand EV market

Batteries see 80% average skip rate in Balancing Mechanism, says ESN. Image: Zenobe Energy.

Batteries have 80% average skip rate in Balancing Mechanism, says ESN

18/07/2023. London, United Kingdom. Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps launching Great British Nuclear. Picture by Rosie Hallam / DESNZ

PM kicks off week promoting UK’s energy security but critics slam new oil and gas licenses

New UK Government legislation targets 99% reliability for rapid EV chargers. Image: Getty.

EVIEs awards spotlight: Public Transport Authority of the Year

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.