EVIEs awards spotlight: Public Transport Authority of the Year

As this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) draws closer time is running out to submit applications for categories such as Public Transport Authority of the Year.
Solar Media will present this award during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November.
Entries for all categories are free with application windows set to close Friday 4 August 23:45 BST so ensure you apply and see your efforts are recognised at this year’s awards ceremony.
A full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here.
Who should enter
The Public Transport Authority of the Year category celebrates the successes of local authority transport strategies in their specific regions. Nominations will be strictly limited to those in England, Wales, Scotland & Ireland.
Nominations should include news of the authority’s track record in managing EV uptake and adoption, its EV infrastructure track record, how the authority has engaged with both consumers and the EV sector, and any investments it has made into the space.
Special credence will be given to evidence submitted relating to actions taken by the PTA between 1 September 2022 and 4 August 2023.
How to enter
Step one
Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish.
Step two
Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes).
Step three
Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria.
Step four
From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.
Step five
Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.
Deadline to enter is 4 August 23:45 BST – don’t miss out!