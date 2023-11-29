First DFS event this winter takes place tonight

National Grid ESO (ESO) has revealed that the first live Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) event of this winter will take place between 17:00 and 18:30 tonight (29 November).
An ESO spokesperson confirmed that forecasts show electricity supply margins will be “tighter than normal” leading to the electricity system operator’s decision to run this winter’s first live DFS event.
“It does not mean electricity supplies are at risk and people should not be worried,” the spokesperson added.
“These are precautionary measures to maintain the buffer of spare capacity we need.”
To help manage demand, households and businesses taking part in the DFS – through energy suppliers such as OVO, EDF and Octopus – will be this evening be asked to reduce their electricity usage in return for various rewards, including points and prizes.
After the success of last winter’s DFS, which shifted more than 3,300MWh of electricity during peak periods, Ofgem approved the service’s second running in late October, including 12 planned test events the first of which took place 16 November.
Following a review of the winter 2022/23 service, the DFS has been enhanced ahead of its winter 2023/24 running, including updates such as: within-day dispatch options; removal of domestic in-day baseline adjustment; and providing opt-out options.