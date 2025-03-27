News
Emobility
March 27, 2025

Fleete starts construction on ‘vital’ commercial EV charging hub

By George Heynes
The Port of Tilbury is one of the Thames' major ports. Image: Fleete.

Fleet charging solutions provider Fleete has started constructing a commercial EV charging hub at the Port of Tilbury, along the A13 corridor into London.

The EV charging hub will feature 12 ultra-fast chargers capable of delivering up to 360kW of power. These will be optimised for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and commercial fleets and be supplied by Heliox, a UK-based rapid charging solutions company.

Additionally, another four EV chargers will be provided via the Voltempo HyperCharging Megawatt Charging System, funded through the eFREIGHT 2030 project, a consortium of organisations looking to introduce 100 electric HGV 4×2 and 6×2 tractor units, and 32 new charging locations with megawatt-charging capacity.

Given that the Port of Tilbury is one of the Thames’ major ports, handling over 16 million tonnes of cargo worth around £8.7 billion per year, the integration of commercial EV charging capabilities could support the decarbonisation of logistics in the surrounding area. Fleete said that its work would deliver a “vital clean fuel” for the region.

Peter Ward, commercial director at the Port of Tilbury, noted that the significant logistics centre sees around 6,000 HGVs daily. Introducing EV charging capabilities could support logistics companies transitioning to clean mobility solutions.

Fleete was aided in developing the EV charging hub with £1 million in funding from the Thames Freeport seed capital funding programme. This programme aims to address infrastructure gaps in numerous Freeports across the UK.

Thames Freeport CEO Martin Whiteley noted that the EV charging hub will be the largest of its kind in the Thames Freeport portfolio.

“This hub is a testament to our vision of creating a future-ready, environmentally responsible logistics ecosystem,” Whiteley added.

InstaVolt opens ultra-rapid EV charging ‘superhub’ in Winchester

In other news, InstaVolt has opened a new renewable-powered ultra-rapid EV charging superhub in Winchester.

The hub features 44 160kW ultra-rapid chargers and is powered via a ground-mounted solar array on the superhub site, a roof-mounted system on the onsite café and 960kW/4MWh onsite battery energy storage system (BESS).

It is the first of InstaVolt’s hubs to integrate onsite solar generation. The chargers will be run using a mixture of electricity generated at the solar power plant, battery storage and renewable grid power.

According to Zapmap, more than 3,100 ultra-rapid EV chargepoints were installed last year. A total of 321 ultra-rapid chargepoints – categorised as having 150kW+ output – were added in the UK just between the beginning of 2025 and the end of February.

