Formula E, Aggreko announce deal for sustainable sport events

Energy solutions provider Agrekko has signed a multi-year deal with Formula E to deliver sustainable options for its global net zero sport events.
Aggreko aims to ensure that events are powered by renewable energy, such as biofuel generators, solar arrays, and the latest battery technology.
To power select races, Aggreko will supply six 300kVA batteries—each of which can charge four electric vehicles (EV) simultaneously—to charge all Formula E cars and will also supply varying battery sizes to power the overall circuit at race locations.
These will be backed up via Stage V Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) powered generators, which emit 90% fewer carbon emissions, reducing emissions, nitrogen, sulphates and overall HVO consumption when compared with diesel.
In addition to this commitment, selected tracks will use solar array trackside to assist in powering the batteries, helping to maximise their environmental benefits.
Tiziana di Gioia, chief revenue officer at Formula E said: “Aggreko is a trusted supplier and expert in forward-thinking and sustainable temporary energy solutions, so we’re thrilled to have it on board as an Official Provider of the championship. It is vital to us in not just having the correct power to deliver our unique events, but done so in the most sustainable methods possible.”
Technological growth
The EV sector is constantly developing and evolving, with new technologies being added to the industry by both start-ups and legacy carmakers.
One such auto manufacturer is Swedish firm Volvo Cars, which partnered with Breathe Battery Technologies to use its charging software, which reduces charging time. The company estimates the software will reduce customer charging time by up to 30% while maintaining the same energy density and range.
Moreover, the charging time improvements will last across the full battery life cycle without impacting its health status.
According to Volvo Cars, the software uses algorithms to manage the charging process in line with the battery’s health to deliver the best driver experience while avoiding the risk of lithium plating, which can harm the battery’s performance and lifespan.
It is also worth noting that energy supplier Octopus Energy launched the “first” mass-market vehicle-to-grid (V2G) tariff in the UK in February 2024.
The tariff, named Octopus Power Pack, will save the average EV driver up to £850 per year in charging costs compared to a standard variable tariff.
Octopus Power Pack, currently in beta, uses V2G technology and Octopus Energy’s tech platform, Kraken, to balance charging and discharging back to the grid during periods of peak demand.