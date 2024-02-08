The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

February 8, 2024

Freeport East MoU to support UK supply and export of green hydrogen

By Lena Dias Martins
The signing took place as part of a UK visit by Rux Energy that involved meeting with a number of local stakeholders through Freeport East. Image: Freeport East.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Freeport East and green hydrogen storage firm Rux Energy is set to support the safe storage, distribution, supply and export of green hydrogen.

Founded and based in Australia, Rux Energy has created nanoporous materials and carbon-composite tanks to store hydrogen and improve distribution safety, aiming to remove a ‘blocker’ to hydrogen adoption globally.

The MoU was signed this Monday (5 February) and will see the British freeport support the development of Rux’s technology into “real-world products” including vessel and vehicle fuels tanks and energy network storage.

In April 2023 Freeport East also facilitated the restoration of Rux’s UK subsidiary Rux Energy UK in Harwich, where the MoU was signed, and where the two organisations plan on “advancing a clean energy innovation cluster.”

“This partnership ushers in a paradigm shift toward a hydrogen future where Rux’s storage technology and supply chain efficiencies deliver fuel costs competitive with natural gas, accelerating the switch away from fossil fuels for heavy vehicles, rail, aviation, marine vessels and industrial end-users, delivering sustainable jobs growth across both the UK and Australia, while enabling our hardest-to-abate sectors to decarbonise years earlier than previously anticipated,” said Dr Jehan Kanga, founder and CEO of Rux Energy.

“Rux will drive clustered growth in R&D and advanced manufacturing with the local supply chain partners we’ve met through the Freeport East, connecting Australian deep tech innovations and manufacturing supply chains with UK manufacturing clusters, aligned to the Australia–UK Clean Technology Partnership.”

