Geoquip selected to support 3GW MarramWind project

MarramWind, a joint venture between Shell and ScottishPower, has selected Geoquip Marine to provide engineering data for a 3GW floating wind farm.
Geoquip Marine, which has been described as a specialist in acquiring, analysing, and reporting global offshore geotechnical data, will support the development of a 3GW floating offshore wind project located 75 kilometres off the coast of northeast Scotland.
According to the joint venture, the proposed project will be located in water depths averaging 100 metres.
Shell and ScottishPower have chosen Geoquip Marine as their valued marine data specialist for site exploration and geotechnical data collation to help inform the project development and design activities.
A geotechnical investigation will also be carried out by the specialist creating a platform for future feasibility studies, including the design and installation assessments of various necessary components, such as anchors for the floating platforms, fixed foundations for the offshore substation, and inter-array cable systems.
The MarramWind survey work will continue into 2024.
Richard Eakin, project director for MarramWind, said: “Floating wind will be a global gamechanger for the offshore renewables industry and we’re really excited that MarramWind could be one of the first commercial-scale floating offshore wind farms in the world.
“It’s great to see MarramWind moving on with pace and purpose and to have Geoquip Marine on board as we undertake this vital geotechnical survey work that will inform upcoming technical studies and design activities for this exciting green energy project.”
Richard Turner, CEO of Geoquip Marine, added: “Geoquip Marine is thrilled to be working with world-leading energy developers on the large-scale floating offshore wind project, MarramWind. Our expert team is fully committed to safely delivering the precise geotechnical insights needed for this project.’’
In 2023, ScottishPower and Shell signed agreements with Crown Estate Scotland to reserve the seabed rights for the MarramWind and CampionWind floating offshore windfarms, which will have a combined capacity of 5GW.