Good Energy opens hourly renewable energy matching for its business customers

Good Energy has launched hourly energy matching, allowing its business customers to view how much of their energy is provided by renewables on an hourly basis.
Working with the software providers, Granular Energy, Good Energy said it will match its half-hourly metered business customers’ energy usage with its portfolio of almost 400 renewable generators in the UK.
Published on an hourly basis, Good Energy claimed that this is the first time a UK energy supplier has launched such a service with this level of granularity.
The service – which will be offers as standard at no extra cost – aims to provide an “extra layer of transparency” for the company’s business customers on top of the REGO (Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin) certification system (which works on an annual basis).
According to Good Energy it has historically matched customer demand volume with the renewable power it procures from generators it contracts with on a half-hourly basis, saying it achieves matching of over 90% in 30-minute intervals across the year. It is this data, that Good Energy business customers will now have access to.
The service has been trailed with circular fashion manufacturer Teemill and Bristol-based inland surfing destination The Wave, which had two vanadium flow batteries installed at the beginning of this year.
Following the trail’s success, the Granular Energy platform will now be tested on a larger pool of Good Energy business customers, before being rolled on to all of its half-hourly metered customers before the end of the year.
“Time-based energy matching is the obvious next step in how we source renewable power, with the potential to revolutionise how businesses approach their carbon accounting,” said Toby Ferenczi, CEO and co-founder of Granular Energy.
“As more renewable output is sourced in this way, we should start to see not only businesses incentivised to shift their demand to times of oversupply, but developers incentivised to build the tech we need to fully decarbonise our energy systems.”
Tom Parsons, sales and origination director at Good Energy added that he hopes businesses can use the insights generated by the platform to inform how they can shift their energy demand to have a greater portion of their energy provided by renewables.