Government-proposed measures to simplify heat pump installations

New proposals set out by the UK Government today (31 August) has proposed measures to make heat pump installations cheaper and easier.
The proposed measures could see varying levels of grants made available in accordance with a customer’s property type or existing fuel source, making heat pumps affordable to more households and small businesses.
The government also aims to simplify the qualifying process for heat pump installations by removing the loft or cavity wall insulation requirement currently in place.
“Heat pumps are a vital tool in cutting the carbon emissions from people heating their homes, while also helping to drive down costs and boosting our energy security,” said Lord Callanan, minister for energy efficiency and green finance.
“While a heat pump can be installed for a similar price to installing a gas boiler, the support we’ve put in place means it is an option for more and more households.
“Today’s changes go even further and will mean even more people could benefit from making the switch, offering them the option for a low-emission, low-cost form of heating their homes.”
The proposals follow the extension of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) until 2028 as revealed as part of the Powering up Britain announcement in March 2023.
A recent survey by the charity Nesta showed that 60-70% of heat pump owners are happier with the technology than with their previous fuel source. However, despite consumer popularity according to the BUS’ monthly statistics, only 17,360 vouchers out of the available 90,000 were issued between May 2022 and June 2023.
If these proposals are put into effect, these uptake figures could grow significantly.