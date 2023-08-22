Green skills training pilot to help futureproof sector

Daikin has announced a sustainable energy technology course aimed at 16-to-18-year-olds.
Launched in conjunction with decarbonisation training company Quantum Group, the pilot will teach students about the energy market, including an overview of regulations and energy supply before granting practical sessions to teach air-source heat pump (ASHP) installation.
These hands-on sessions will take place in Quantum’s training booths which simulate ASHP installation and maintenance procedures.
According to Daikin the pilot – set to launch in September 2023 at South Bank College and New City College London – is hoped to “futureproof the country’s workforce by bringing training the next generation of heating professionals on renewables”.
Research from PwC has revealed that 200,000 people will require training for green energy positions by 2050, however, according to the Green Alliance’s estimations this figure is closer to 300,000, highlighting the urgent need to close the green skills gap.
“The heat pump market in the UK has doubled in size in recent years, and the government is targeting 600,000 domestic heat pump installations per year by 2028,” said Martin Passingham, product and training manager at Daikin UK.
“The environmental and cost savings potential of air source heat pumps are unmatched. However, to meet the country’s ambitious net-zero and heat pump installation targets, skilled workers are desperately needed.
“This first-of-its-kind course we’re launching alongside Quantum Group will tackle the national skills gap and create a clear path for college students into an industry with so much opportunity.
“Students on this course will be able to learn more about the huge potential of renewable forms of heating like heat pumps to reduce energy usage and bills in the home, and they’ll be ideally qualified to play a key role in the future of renewable heating technology.”
Maria Gonella, quantum managing partner, added: “The decarbonisation and renewable energies sector is growing rapidly and will continue to do so. At Quantum, we specialise in providing opportunities to engage in learning about green skills. Our training courses will equip you with lifelong practical skills in renewable technologies.
“Advance your employability by being a part of a rapidly growing workforce that focuses on accelerating your skills for sustainable growth and the transition to a net zero world.”
Daikin also has the capacity to train more than 7,000 installers on air source heat pumps through its accredited courses and UK network of Sustainable Home Centres – aiming to train around 30% of all installers in the industry.