News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
August 24, 2023

Greenpeace report finds only 7.3% of oil company investments are in energy transition

By John Lubbock
Greenpeace Rainbow Warrior -- off the coast of Barcelona. Image: Greenpeace via Flickr
Greenpeace Rainbow Warrior -- off the coast of Barcelona. Image: Greenpeace via Flickr

Greenpeace has released a report taking aim at 12 European oil companies, which the charity says are only committing 7.3% of their total investments to the energy transition.

The international charity says that fossil fuel company promises of ‘greener investments’ and reaching net zero are ‘greenwashing’, a tactic the organisation Global Witness defines as “making themselves out to be more environmentally friendly than they actually are.”

The report’s key finding is that “There was a one-sided fossil dominance of investments in 2022: 92.7% on average were invested in the continuation of the fossil oil and gas path and only 7.3% in a change towards sustainable energy production and low-carbon solutions.”

The research looked at the balance sheets of the six largest oil companies worldwide (Shell, TotalEnergies, bp, Equinor, Eni, Repsol), as well as six oil companies that “play a central role in the energy transition in their European home markets (OMV, PKN Orlen, MOL Group, Wintershall Dea, Petrol Group, Ina Croatia)”.

Greenpeace says that while these companies’ profits increased on average by 75% in 2022, and revenues by 70%, investments only increased by 37%.

“Contrary to public perception, wind and solar power production by big oil companies is still surprisingly low. On average, of the 12 companies, only 0.3% of the energy volume is accounted for by their renewable electricity production and 99.7% by their oil and gas production,” Greenpeace reported.

The charity accuses the oil and gas sector of having a long term strategy based on Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and carbon credits to offset their emissions, rather than a transition to renewable energy production. Greenpeace calls these strategies “very controversial approaches whose effectiveness in reducing emissions is doubtful.”

“A far-reaching reduction of emissions is not possible on this path. Although most of the sample companies are committed to “net zero” by 2050, a closer look shows that none of them has developed a coherent strategy to achieve this,” Greenpeace concludes.

The charity has strongly criticised the UK’s recent decision to award hundreds of new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea, with four Greenpeace activists recently being arrested after draping ‘black cloth ‘oil-black fabric’ over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s constituency home in Yorkshire while he was on holiday.

Tags
BP, business, decarbonisation, Eni, equinor, greenpeace, market, oil, policy, Renewables, Repsol, shell, TotalEnergies, Transition, Wintershall Dea
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
The MoD hydrogen hub. Image: MoD

EV Roundup: MoD trials hydrogen EV charging; myenergi and cinch partner to lower home charging costs

Ofgem fines MSIP £5.41m over WhatsApp trader discussions. Image: Getty Images.

Ofgem fines Morgan Stanley £5.41m over WhatsApp trader discussions

A disabled person getting help with their energy needs. Image: UKPN

UKPN partner with Scope to trial voucher scheme for disabled customers

The Nick Winser report: Battery storage could mitigate the cost of grid infrastructure. Image: Pixabay.

Current± Disrupters: how IONATE’s ‘all-in-one transformer” can underpin a futureproof grid

Dynamic Containment Low prices increased by over 300% to £6.41/MWh in July, said Modo. Image: Getty.

Revenues for battery storage surge by 53% in a month, says Modo

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.