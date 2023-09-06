GridBeyond aggregates behind-the-meter energy storage into dynamic services

GridBeyond is set to move forward with its strategy to bring distributed energy storage assets together as one resource to access to National Grid Electricity System Operator’s (ESO) suite of dynamic services.
This services are: Dynamic Containment (DC), Dynamic Moderation (DM), and Dynamic Regulation (DR).
Aggregating smaller battery units can increase their value in providing grid balancing services (which are minimal for standalone sub-1MW units) and can support the decommissioning of Dynamic Fast Frequency Response (DFFR) later this year, said the technology platform provider.
According to GridBeyond, its strategy aims to “prove that behind-the-meter distributed storage can be an asset to the system while delivering significant value for our customers.”
To do so the company has said it will strive to prove that multiple independently located and controlled systems can respond as a single unit, as well as creating grid programme and market mechanisms to permit the aggregated resources to function as required.
“The journey to this point was not without difficulty, ” said Seamus King, head of trading at GridBeyond.
“We have faced numerous obstacles we have needed to tackle, included but not limited to dealing with different frequencies at different sites, testing at a set time across different sites, managing different import/export agreements, varying site loads, getting the correct response from different assets within one unit and aggregating different types of batteries together (model, capacity etc.).
“Had it not been for the capability of our engineering department, today’s market go-live would not have been possible.”
Current± recently sat down with to discuss the company’s electric vehicle whitepaper. The full interview can be found here.