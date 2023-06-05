GRIDSERVE increases prices for Electric Highway charging network

GRIDSERVE has announced that it is increasing charging prices for electric vehicles (EVs) on its Electric Highway EV charging network.
From 1 June, there will be a single price of £0.69p/kWh for DC charging and £0.49p/kWh for standalone AC charging. The company says that their analysis shows that typical 150kW+ charging prices are between £0.74p/kWh to £0.85p/kWh, and that they “continue to be significantly lower priced than competitors in the High Power charging market.”
While the increase may be unwelcome news to customers, GRIDSERVE said it has held its prices below competing charging rates, in the face of rising costs.
“We need to do this in a way that is sustainable for both our business, and our customers. That’s why we are only marginally increasing pricing, and even at the new levels will remain amongst the most competitively priced charging in the UK for High Power chargers,” said the sustainable energy company.
Previously, the pricing for High Power chargers was 66p/kWh, so prices have only increased 3p. The prices for all DC chargers are also being moved to the new simplified price of 69p/kWh. GRIDSERVE said this would avoid confusion due to different rates at different locations. However, while DC charging prices are increasing, AC chargers remain at 49p/kWh, the company assured.
In a further update to the GRIDSERVE network, the pre-authorisation limit at Rugby Services Electric Super Hub was being increased to £35, while the limit elsewhere remains at £1 due to the Tritium chargers at Rugby needing a higher pre-authorization limit to begin the charge session. According to GRIDSERVE the new limit is still “among the lowest in the industry.”
GRIDSERVE also recently announced it created 48 new rapid-charge EV points this year in partnership with Moto. GRIDSERVE was one of the founding members of ChargeUK, a new trade body set up in April 2023 which aims to double the size of the EV charging network.