Harlow Council installs new EV chargepoints

Harlow Council has confirmed that it has successfully seen new EV charging points installed at public car parks in The Stow and Old Harlow.
The EV chargers, which have been provided by bp pulse, were installed in existing parking bays within the Garden Terrace car park in Old Harlow and the Minchen Road car park behind The Stow. Both of these are council owned.
Confirmed by the council, these are the first chargepoints to be installed in Harlow Council car parks and have been implemented thanks to a £60,090 financial package provided by the government’s On-Street Residential ChargePoint Scheme (ORCS). Bp pulse contributed the remaining 40% of the project cost.
“I am delighted to introduce these EV charging points to these very well-used car parks in our town. With more and more electric vehicles appearing on our roads, we need to make sure there is public provision for drivers to be able to charge them on the go,” said Councillor Nicky Purse, cabinet portfolio holder for sustainability and environment.
“These public charging points have primarily been installed for residents who live or visit the Old Harlow and Stow areas that do not have access to private off-street charging facilities. While the car parks are pay and display from 8am-5pm it is free to park overnight, which would make this a cost-effective option.
“This marks a significant step towards reducing Harlow’s carbon footprint and promoting sustainable transport options in the town. With more public EV charging points in the pipeline, we are aiming to improve air quality and contribute to a greener, cleaner environment for everyone.”
Bp pulse also supported Wiltshire Council last month in installing 26 new EV chargepoints as part of a programme aiming to bring its total chargepoint figure to 70. Charging power ranges from 7kW to 44kW rapid chargers, with some 22kW fast chargers as well.