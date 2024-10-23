Heliox and First Bus collaborate on electric bus depots

Electric vehicle (EV) charging system provider Heliox has expanded its collaboration with First Bus, one of the UK’s largest bus operators.
Five new electric bus depots will be developed, located in Bristol, Weston-super-Mare, Minehead, Taunton, and Basildon. First Bus has invested £89 million in the project, with £16 million also coming from the UK government’s ZEBRA 2 funding programme. First Bus’ investment will allow 189 new electric buses to take the road across the UK.
The two companies have worked together for several years, having launched the UK’s largest electric bus depot, capable of charging 178 vehicles simultaneously, in Glasgow in 2021. Since then, the companies have delivered nine operational bus charging depots across England and Scotland.
First Bus has pledged to operate a fully zero emissions bus fleet by 2035; once this project is complete, First Bus will have around 800 electric buses on the road and 14 electric bus charging depots.
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with First Bus on their journey towards a zero-emission fleet,” said Stephen Wood, Heliox country manager for the UK and Ireland. “The huge £89 million investment from First Bus and support from the ZEBRA 2 funding programme has enabled us to play a vital role in accelerating the transition to electric public transport, particularly in rural areas. These new charging depots will be instrumental in achieving this goal.”
Faizan Ahmad, decarbonisation programme director at First Bus added: “These projects mark another significant milestone in our commitment to a zero-emission bus fleet across the UK. Our partnership with Heliox has enabled us to electrify our depots and introduce cutting-edge electric buses, delivering cleaner air and a better passenger experience. We’re committed to working with both central and local governments to support national decarbonisation goals and encourage more people to choose bus travel.”
First Bus has also been working to upgrade the technology used to charge its electric bus fleet thanks to a recent partnership with Hitachi. Seven of First Bus’ depots have installed Hitachi’s ZeroCarbon battery and charging management software and managed services, which uses smart charging technology to reduce energy consumption during peak times, as well as providing data insights to maximise the lifespan of batteries.
Zero emission buses and the future of transport
Buses are a natural fit for electrification, as they operate around large, centralised hubs, and many local transport authorities are taking note.
Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has shown demand for zero emission buses and trucks is rising exponentially, with 424 new zero emissions buses registered in Q2 2024, an increase of a third. SMMT analysis predicts that buses could reach net zero before any other due to the relative ease of electrification in the sector.
UK Power Networks (UKPN) recently invested £4 million into London’s grid system in order to accommodate the surge in electric buses being used across the Transport for London (TfL) network. UKPN’s investment has allowed bus operator Arriva to operate 109 new electric buses on the network, based at the Whitehall Road depot.