Hitachi Energy, BAM to provide converters for 2GW HVDC project

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) and SSEN Transmission have selected Hitachi Energy and BAM Nuttall as preferred suppliers for Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) converter stations.
The move will see Hitachi partner with construction company BAM to support the development of the 2GW high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission cable which is set to run between Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in England.
Hitachi and BAM will provide the engineering works and technology for the HVDC converter stations which will form the terminals for the HVDC cable. These will convert direct current to the alternating current used in the onshore transmission network.
Current± previously reported that the 2GW link is expected to be energised in 2029, subject to approval from Ofgem, and cost around £2.1 billion. It will be developed via a joint venture between NGET and SSEN Transmission.
Niklas Persson, managing director at Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business said: “The UK’s Net Zero Strategy has ambitious targets which will require vast amounts of new renewable generation. Electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system. Our pioneering HVDC technology will ensure that this electricity will reliably and efficiently get where it’s needed most.”
Huw Jones, executive director of BAM Nuttall added: “BAM is delighted to work in collaboration with Hitachi Energy on this vital renewable energy project for National Grid and SSEN Transmission. The converter stations will enable the transmission of green energy from areas of offshore wind generation to centres of population, supporting the UK’s net zero ambitions and providing better energy security.
“We look forward to engaging with local communities and suppliers in Aberdeenshire and North Yorkshire, supporting BAM’s vision to deliver sustainable infrastructure for our clients, stakeholders and the communities in which we work.”