Hydrogen-powered diggers one step closer to UK roads under new regulation

Hydrogen-powered diggers, tractors and forklifts are one step closer to being used on UK roads following new regulations set out in a consultation by the government.
The consultation, which will run for four weeks and close on 24 April 2024, could provide a vital stepping stone in bolstering the technology’s usage across the UK transportation market.
Hydrogen-powered construction and farming vehicles could provide an additional avenue to reduce their tailpipe emissions. This means that food production and the development of buildings could see a reduction in their carbon footprint and thus support the energy transition.
According to a statement made by the government, the proposals will grant further permission for companies to test hydrogen-powered vehicles, such as diggers, on the UK’s roads.
Technology and Decarbonisation minister, Anthony Browne said: “Allowing hydrogen-powered tractors, diggers and forklifts to use our roads is a common-sense move to help reduce emissions.
“These proposals are an important part of our plan to decarbonise transport in the UK, with skilled jobs in British companies helping roll out this cutting-edge hydrogen technology, making it more affordable and commonplace.”
Vattenfall completes ‘world-first’ development for offshore hydrogen production
In other hydrogen-related news, Swedish state-owned power company Vattenfall completed the “world-first” development phase for offshore hydrogen production in Scotland in March 2024.
The innovation project, which had been exploring the possibilities of hydrogen production via offshore wind farms and transportation to shore, concluded following two years of work.
Dubbed the HT1 Project, Vattenfall’s project was designed around its European Offshore Wind Development Centre located off the coast of Aberdeen. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 funding programme funded the project.
Having tested the development phase for decentralised offshore hydrogen production and in light of other industry advances, Vattenfall has decided to conclude the project. Vattenfall will continue to explore fossil fuel-free hydrogen production as part of the energy transition.
Vattenfall confirmed that the findings from the project will be presented later in 2024.