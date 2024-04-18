‘It is about innovation, information and controlling exactly what you have got’, says SolarEdge

When it comes to thinking ahead about new residential and commercial solar technologies, SolarEdge is clear in its focus on innovation for the industry and ease for the consumer.
Jason Kirrage, technical marketing manager at SolarEdge, sat down with Current± to speak about how the firm approaches commercial and residential needs within the UK market, the role AI can play in streamlining services, and the specific agricultural demands of solar technology.
What are some of the opportunities for SolarEdge’s commercial and residential technologies in the UK market? What have been some of the challenges with this?
I think innovation is the way forward for commercial and residential. They both work with exactly the same software. However, they have slightly different needs. For example, a homeowner would likely adopt the tech more quickly than a commercial installation.
SolarEdge offers both types of tariffs to allow commercial and residential customers to control their energy needs and use them as and when they need to.
Having PV and different electrical devices is all well and good, but unless you control them, faults in the system can impede efficiency. To have control, you need visibility, so you need to see exactly what each device is doing. With SolarEdge, you have the monitoring panel level, which allows you to see each module and, therefore, which one’s underperforming.
It is about innovation, information and controlling exactly what you have got.
How can data be used to support decarbonisation in the UK?
The use of AI, particularly in commercial and residential settings, is important. One controller allows you to set a 24-hour plan and will take into account external influences.
These would include how much you pay for electricity and the times that the electricity rate changes when it becomes cheaper during the day, and that can change; it’s not necessarily the same time tomorrow as it is today.
The other thing about data is that we have to be very careful about cybersecurity and how it’s affected. Most of the information you gather will come from a cloud or a server, which you then link to your device. So cybersecurity is really important, and SolarEdge is fully aware of all regulations and security.
Do you believe your technologies could help educate and engage households more with the energy system in the UK?
The homeowner does need to understand what each feature does, but the AI behind it helps. It will look over a period of seven days at your usage, battery health, PV performance, the weather the next day, and whether or not you need to charge your battery.
All of this is set up to aid the homeowner in saving money as well. The homeowner has an element of control over what the functions want to do, but the person can program that in the schedule.
When you have a supermarket during the day, the chiller cabinets [are] always opening and closing. They have to work quite hard but come six or eight o’clock, these appliances aren’t used anymore, so they don’t need to use as much energy. AI is able to ramp down all these devices.
The beauty is that one app controls your battery, your EV charger, your PV, and your smart devices; it’s simplicity.
How do your products adapt to different environmental factors in the UK?
It is one of the first things that when SolarEdge came to the UK, people were saying SolarEdge is great for shading.
Shading can be created by many different things, including clouds, soiling and moving obstacles. That’s the beauty of having a power optimiser; you can have different modules, different panels facing different directions, different angles, and different tilts.
Module mismatch is another reason for adopting this technology. Every single module made on the same day by the same person will have a difference of plus or minus 3%.
Now that means that if you have a perfect system, you are going to work to the lowest common denominator, which is minus 3%. With SolarEdge, you are not held back by the minus 3% because all the others will do the plus 3%.
Switching the inverter up is great for maintenance; you can work on that safely with SolarEdge. An installer, even installing the system, will have a maximum of 50 volts per string for commercial and a maximum of 25 volts for residential, which means it is very, very safe for them to work with.