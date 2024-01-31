InstaVolt, Plugsurfing partner to develop additional EV chargers

Electric vehicle (EV) charging network InstaVolt has partnered with Plugsurfing to develop an additional 1,400 chargers across the UK and Europe.
Plugsurfing, an EV charging network with nearly 30,000 chargers in the UK and over 600,000 chargers in Europe, allows drivers to search for, access, and pay for charging as well as plan their route wherever they go.
With the signing of this partnership, the companies said this will “improve the customer experience for exiting and future InstaVolt customers by allowing easier access to public charging infrastructure”.
Adrian Keen, CEO of InstaVolt said: “Plugsurfing’s ethos very much aligns with our own – improve the charging experience for everyone and support the national transition to EVs. Our main goal is to make our chargers easily accessible to new and existing drivers, and it doesn’t get much simpler than accessing them through your car’s integrated navigation system or favourite apps.
“We’re hopeful that apps like Plugsurfing will further instill confidence in drivers who are considering the switch to EVs and encourage collaboration between different industry players. The future success of the UK’s charging infrastructure is reliant on industry collaboration of this kind, and we look forward to supporting Plugsurfing as it further enhances its reach.”
In other news, InstaVolt has announced a substantial capital raise from existing investor EQT Infrastructure but did not go so far as to disclose the specific amount.
EQT Infrastructure first acquired InstaVolt from Zouk Capital in February 2022 and is now expanding its investment to ensure a continuous rollout of EV chargers across the UK and Europe.
The chargepoint operator currently has more than 2,000 chargers in either operation or construction and is the only company that installs solely ultra-rapid chargers over 100kW+.