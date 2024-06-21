Inyanga Marine Energy, Verdant Morlais partner for tidal energy

Inyanga Marine Energy Group and Verdant Morlais Ltd (VML) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a major tidal energy project in Wales.
The two companies will collaborate to create a 4.9MW tidal stream energy project at Morlais, Wales. Inyanga will deliver a full engineering, procurement, and construction solution to VML and a long-term operations and maintenance contract.
The project will be sited close to other VML and Inyanga projects. Both VML and Inyanga were awarded contracts for tidal projects in the Contracts for Difference (CfD) allocation round 5 (AR5). The contracts are for a 4.9MW project and a 10MW one, respectively.
Joe Klein, VML board director, said: “Connected to the national grid and with all necessary infrastructure provided, the Morlais demonstration site is unique worldwide, and it represents a significant opportunity for the tidal energy industry in general. We are looking forward to deploying the first 4.9MW phase of our commercial project at Morlais, with buildout of an additional 25MW to follow.”
Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, added: “This new partnership allows us to explore economies of scale and creates a clear commercial path for our project. Collaboration unlocks exciting new opportunities for innovation and cost reduction, potentially accelerating development of the tidal energy industry.”
Andy Billcliff, chief executive of Menter Môn Morlais Limited, which manages the Morlais tidal energy site, said: “We are thrilled to see this innovative partnership between two of the tidal energy companies awarded projects in the latest CfD round. By combining forces and unleashing economies of scale as well as the power of collaborative thinking, we expect to see an impact on the overall success of the Morlais project, helping to establish the commercial viability of tidal energy as a clean renewable energy.”
The tide is turning
While it is not currently considered a priority in the UK clean energy mix, tidal power could be key to our net zero future.
A report published by LUT University, Finland, found that the UK must harness 27GW of wave energy capacity by 2050 to achieve the “lowest cost, net zero energy system” as part of a “broad combination” of other renewable energy technologies, including solar, wind, and geothermal.
Investment in the marine energy sector is seeing some growth. Last year, a report by Marine Energy Wales revealed that the marine energy sector received a record-breaking £103.4 million in investments and spending in 2022, almost quadruple the previous year’s figure.
Technological development in the sector is on the rise too. HydroWing, a patented technology owned by Inyanga Marine Energy, has introduced a new modular barge technology designed to cut tidal energy operation and maintenance costs.