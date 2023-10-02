Ireland’s EV growth overtakes most of Europe

New analysis from Cornwall Insight has revealed that Ireland’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) growth has outpaced much of Europe in the past year.
In partnership with law firm, Shoosmiths, for its EV Country Attractiveness (EVCA) Index, the market researcher found that Ireland’s BEV sales grew by 66% between Q3 2022 and Q2 2023, surging ahead of the average 60.6% growth across the 27 Europeans Union nations.
BEV sales growth from Q3 2022 to Q2 2023:
However, despite efforts to widen Ireland’s charging infrastructure – including the National EV Charging Infrastructure Strategy which increased Ireland’s accessible chargepoint numbers by 129% in the last year – the sovereign country still lags behind its EU neighbours with only one accessible chargepoint for every 19.7 BEVS on the toad.
This, alongside the addition of Sweden, has seen Ireland drop from ninth to eleventh place on the EVCA index, as Norway maintains the top spot.
EV Country Attractiveness Index scores and rankings:
Jamie Maule, research analyst at Cornwall Insight, said: “Ireland’s EV market has demonstrated remarkable growth, positioning the country as a standout performer in European EV expansion this year. The limited availability of public charge points in Ireland has presented a barrier to EV adoption, and the new focus on expanding its infrastructure is a promising step.
“If the country maintains this year’s impressive growth in both sales and infrastructure, we are likely to see EVs in the country become increasingly attractive for investors and consumers alike, with Ireland having the potential to become a leading player in the European EV market.”