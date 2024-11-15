News
November 15, 2024

JOLT named EV Startup of the Year at EVIEs 2024

By Molly Green
Image: Solar Media.

JOLT has been named EV Startup of the Year and Best New Services (C&I & Public) at the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) 2024.

For the second year running, Osprey Charging took home an impressive number of EVIEs, winning Chargepoint Network of the Year, EV Financing Deal of the Year, and Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year.

Meanwhile, the EV 30 under 30 award was presented to Ellis Spiezia of Ellysium Racing. The judges described him as “a very impressive and talented individual who is using his platform as a racing driver to also show his commitment to EVs and the wider sustainability drive in Motor Sports.”

The fifth EVIE Awards ceremony saw the industry come together once again to celebrate the innovation brought in across 2024. A full list of winners is below.

Congratulations to all our winners!

Best Consumer Proposition (Utility/Energy)

Octopus Energy

“Strong consumer focused business plan and growth/scale to date.”

Best New Product (C&I & Public)

GridBeyond

“The stand out entry from this category.”

Image: Solar Media.

Best New Product (Domestic)

Anderson A3

“A great product and detailed entry.”

Best New Services (C&I & Public)

JOLT

“An innovative solution, responding to urban mobility needs.”

Best New Services (Domestic)

ChargedEV

“It is great to see customer service finally catch up with the innovation seen in vehicle market.”

Image: Solar Media.

Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (C&I & Public)

CTEK

“Brilliant entry hitting every point on the brief. Looks like a great product and with the options of V2G bidirectional charging and Plug and Charge it is already ahead of the curve.”

Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (Domestic)

Anderson EV

“Leading design and very high levels of customer satisfaction.”

Chargepoint Network of the Year

Osprey Charging Network

“They continue to shine as leaders, particularly in the ultra rapid segment.”

Charging Destination of the Year

Westmorland

“Very distinctive and impressive services concept.”

EV Financing Deal of the Year

Loveelectric

“Fantastic example of how a company is encouraging adoption through cheaper financing options.”

Image: Solar Media.

Contractor of the Year (C&I & Public)

Lynx Construction Group

A really strong entry that clearly highlights the impact Lynx have had supporting their partners to get EV charging infrastructure into the ground.”

EV Marketing/Branding Campaign of the Year

Osprey Charging Network’s ‘Visions of the Future’

“Very detailed nomination, a fun idea to include the ideas of kids and take advantage of AI.”

EV Scale-Up of the Year

Believ

Strong application, with very strong consumer feedback.”

EV Startup of the Year

JOLT

Well thought through entry and the business model is really interesting.”

EV Under 30 Star

Ellis Spiezia, Ellysium Racing

“A very impressive and talented individual who is using his platform as a racing driver to also show his commitment to EVs and the wider sustainability drive in Motor Sport.”

 Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Over 100 Vehicles)

OVO Energy

Fantastic ambition and progress, impressed by the support with charger instalment and driver training.”

Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Under 100 Vehicles)

Go-Ahead London’s Croydon Bus Depot project, supported by EO Charging

“An innovative approach to a common problem faced by the sector. “An innovative approach to a common problem faced by the sector. The project shows that a limited power supply does not have to halt electrification, delay the project or mean costly infrastructure upgrades.”

Image: Solar Media.

Motorway Service Electrification Strategy of the Year

Westmorland

“Charging infrastructure aligned to the needs of their customers, with attention to how pricing is set, is great to see. The dedication to the user experience is very commendable and no doubt their customers appreciate this.”

Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year

Osprey Charging Network

Good strategy, clearly defined stages, good collaboration with infrastructure provider,

Public Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year

Dundee City Council

“Brilliant example of how the charging rollout has been well thought out to accommodate not just the councils own vehicles but staff and the wider community too.

Special Recognition – Company

Indra Renewable Technologies Ltd

“This is a much needed tech innovation for the future of the EV and the energy ecosystem.”

Special Recognition – Person

Niall Riddell, Paua Tech Ltd

“Niall genuinely cares about the world we live in and what kind of legacy we leave for future generations. He leads with kindness and compassion. He truly deserves this recognition.”

The DiversitEV Award

Project EV

“The inclusion of details about how they ensure the hiring process is without bias is great, and diversity is kept as the core focus throughout the whole entry.

