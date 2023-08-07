July confirmed as the ‘best month since 2020’ for EV registrations

New analysis from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has found that July 2023 was the “best month for electric vehicle (EV) registrations since 2020”.
The organisation revealed that registrations increased by 28% year on year (YOY). As a result, SMMT confirmed that the UK EV sector had enjoyed non-stop growth for a full year despite challenging economic conditions.
Year to date (YTD), 2023 has seen just over one million (1,093,641) EVs registered across the UK – 19% higher than 2022 YOY when registrations stood at 914,241.
Despite this continuous growth, SMMT was keen to highlight that the overall market YTD remains behind pre-pandemic levels where, between January and July 2019, there were 1,426,443 registrations.
Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT, said: “The industry remains committed to meeting the UK’s zero emission deadlines and continues to make the investments to get us there.
“Choice and innovation in the market are growing, so it’s encouraging to see more people switching on to the benefits of driving electric. With inflation, rising costs of living and a zero-emission vehicle mandate that will dictate the market coming next year, however, consumers must be given every possible incentive to buy. Government must pull every lever, therefore, to make buying, running and, especially, charging an EV affordable and practical for every driver in every part of the country.”
This positive increase in EV registrations comes at a time when there is uncertainty surrounding the UK Government’s Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) Mandate. This recently prompted trade body ChargeUK to pen an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging him to “stand firm” on the mandate.
The mandate has been a driver of EV registrations, alongside the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sale ban which is set to come into play by 2030. Both of these legislations must remain in place to ensure that the UK is able to continue its positive trajectory for EVs.