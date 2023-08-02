News
Emobility
August 2, 2023

ChargeUK urges Sunak to ‘stand firm’ on ZEV Mandate

By George Heynes
ChargeUK urges Sunak to ‘stand firm’ on ZEV Mandate. Image: Pixabay.

ChargeUK, a newly established trade association, has penned a letter to Rishi Sunak urging him to “stand firm” on the Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) Mandate.

The ZEV Mandate would require UK-based vehicle makers to ensure at least 22% of their new car sales and 10% of new vans are zero emissions in 2024. This will then rise incrementally each year to 80% for cars and 70% for vans in 2030, and 100% for both by 2035. Failing to deliver on this would lead to a £15,000 fine for every vehicle.

But recently the government has been under increasing pressure to delay the 2030 mandate.

ChargeUK stated in their letter that although the transition to ZEVs won’t occur overnight, a “strong mandate is equally important to secure the UK’s path towards a commercially sustainable automotive sector”.

The trade body’s members, which includes Be.EV, Believe, bp pulse, char.gy, ChargePoint, Connected Kerb, ESB, evyve, Fastned, Genie Point, Gridserve, Ionity, Mer, Osprey, Pod Point, PoGo Charge, RAW Charging and Shell Recharge, have all been investing in EV charging thanks to government support.

However, for ChargeUK’s members to reach its collective goal of investing £6 billion by 2030 in EV charging infrastructure, certainty surrounding legislation is paramount.

A crucial area discussed in the letter is the creation of the second-hand EV market, an area that Octopus EV’s has looked to expand into via a new second-hand salary sacrifice scheme, reported on Current± on Monday (31 July).

The ‘Nearly New’ leasing offer allows consumers to purchase second-hand (less than two-years old) EVs for considerably reduced costs. By offering cheaper alternatives to buying new EVs, the company is hoping to make driving electric more accessible.

