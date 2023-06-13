Kent appointed FEED contract for six green hydrogen projects

Engineering company Kent has been appointed as the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contractor for six green hydrogen projects being developed by Grenian Hydrogen.
Grenian Hydrogen, a joint venture between Progressive Energy, Statkraft and Foresight launched last month, plans to develop six green hydrogen projects within the HyNet cluster in North-West England and North Wales.
The cluster will include the infrastructure to produce, transport and store low carbon hydrogen in the region as well distributing the energy carrier to various local industries.
Kent was awarded a single FEED study in April 2023 to cover all six sites to develop the projects to an AACE class 3 estimate to allow final investment decisions to be made in a bid to progress each of the projects to execution.
Each of the six projects, which range from 10MW to 30MW, will incorporate proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis, which harnesses renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen. In doing so, this creates what is known as green hydrogen – a zero-emission technology that is able be used across a number of industries to support decarbonisation goals.
The sites are situated across the Protos Energy Park as well as at large manufacturing plants in St Helens, Stretford, Middlewich and Winnington.
“The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) funding requirements impose a strict budget and tight timescale, but Kent will achieve all the project requirements utilising our inhouse hydrogen technology expertise built up over decades of early design and FEED work on Hydrogen developments, including HyNet,” said Matt Wills, Kent market director low carbon.
“We are delighted to be working with the Grenian Hydrogen team to develop a standardised design and layout that offers cost savings through replicability for the portfolio of projects. This cluster of projects is a huge step forward for the future viability of green hydrogen, and we are proud to play our part.”
In other hydrogen news, Current± reported last week that asset management firm px Group is to incorporate a 100MW green hydrogen facility into its Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull via new investment.
In a statement, it was confirmed that an investment of between £180 million and £240 million is set to be made by Meld Energy, a UK-based developer specialising in industrial green hydrogen. The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2027.
The px Group said that the projects’ capacity could be increased to around 200MW making it similar to the 200MW Trafford green hydrogen project. This will be achieved via a second development phase.