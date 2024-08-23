Kintyre wind farm promises £55m boost to local economy

Renewable energy company RES has submitted a proposal for a nine-turbine wind farm to be built in the Killean Estate area in Scotland.
The proposed Killean Wind Farm aims bring both economic and environmental benefits to the Killean Estate area. Located approximately 2km east of Tayinloan, the 59.4MW wind farm is expected to inject over £55 million into the local economy over its 50-year lifespan, which includes £35 million in business rates. Additionally, the construction phase alone could see a potential £5.9 million investment in the local area, creating jobs and supporting local businesses.
Local benefits
The project also promises a tailored community benefit package worth approximately £14.8 million, which could include RES’ Local Electricity Discount Scheme (LEDS). This scheme aims to provide annual discounts on electricity bills for properties closest to the wind farm.
RES also has a history of involving the local supply chain in its projects. The Killean Wind Farm aims to replicate the local engagement RES enjoyed during the construction of its Freasdail Wind Farm, an 11-turbine project further north on the Kintyre Peninsula. The development saw over £6.3 million spent locally and employed over 85 people at its peak.
Danny McLean, development project manager at RES, said: “We have worked hard over the last year to develop a project which we believe fits sensitively within the landscape and which minimises or mitigates any potential impacts. The design has been shaped by extensive site survey work as well as consultation with the local community.”
Should the project receive consent, the Killean Wind Farm is expected to generate enough carbon-free electricity to offset approximately 47,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The wind farm could achieve full carbon payback within two years, marking a significant contribution to Scotland’s renewable energy goals.
‘The foundation of a homegrown electricity system’
Scotland’s net zero ambitions were given a boost earlier this year with the news that SSE would look to develop the Aberarder Wind Farm, a 50MW project in the Scottish Highlands at Strathnairn, near Inverness.
Speaking about the announcement, Heather Donald, director of onshore development and construction at SSE Renewables, noted that wind farm projects in Scotland form “the foundation of a homegrown electricity system and will help strengthen energy security and deliver on Scotland and the UK’s net zero targets.”