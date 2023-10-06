The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free
News
Heat
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 6, 2023

MCS announces redevelopment to a more ‘active’ approach

By Lena Dias Martins
81% of public more satisfied with heat pumps than previous systems, says survey. Image: Nesta.
The announcement follows a six-week consultation. Image: Nesta.

The Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) has announced plans for future redevelopment which will see the scheme take a more “active” approach.

The announcement follows a six-week consultation lasting from June to July, which saw respondents (over 50% of which were renewable energy and heating technology installers) feedback on the MCS’ proposed redevelopments.

The MCS certifies the quality of small or distributed renewable technology installations.

Redevelopments include MCS taking a more active approach in dealing with contractors, consumers, and complaints. The scheme will now take ownership of complaints and dispute management for the sector.

There will also be a “fundamental shift” in how contractors will be assessed to gain and maintain MCS certification. Moving forward, these assessments will focus on the delivered quality of systems as installed, rather than the quality of back-office paperwork as was the previous practise.

Other redevelopments include the simplification of scheme documents, refining MCS Installation Standards to focus solely technical requirements, and removing the mandatory requirement to purchase insurance-backed guarantees (IBGs).

“I want to sincerely thank all those that have contributed to the proposed changes to MCS. I have personally read every response and value all of the feedback we have received. I’m pleased to see that the majority of our proposals were endorsed, and we have started work to move forward with these. Some proposals won’t be taken forward as the sector has made it clear they don’t fully address the challenges we had highlighted in the consultation, but we will now work to find different solutions to better address these issues,” said Ian Rippin, CEO at MCS.

“This process is a first major step forward in the redevelopment of the MCS scheme. When I became CEO five years ago, I pledged to make the scheme stronger, simpler and fairer. This redevelopment will be critical in enabling the growth needed in the low-carbon technology sector, making MCS fit for the future and giving people confidence in home-grown energy.”

Tags
ashp, gshp, heat pumps, MCS
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
windmill-g9df2295f8_1920

Global floating offshore wind pipeline increases to 244GW

738337_ESO_MonthlyElectricityReport_September_20232_1920x1080

September sees new renewable record but gas still Britain’s primary fuel

architecture-1837176_1280

Securing a second-hand EV market in the UK

‘Significant challenges’ are delaying net zero, says REA. Image: Sebastian Ganso (Pixabay).

 ‘Significant challenges’ are delaying net zero, says REA

The EV Infrastructure Report is out now. Image: Solar Media.

Current±’s ‘EV Infrastructure Report’ has now launched

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.