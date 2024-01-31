The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 31, 2024

MFG to install 800 ultra-rapid EV chargers across acquired Morrisons forecourts

By Lena Dias Martins
The charging station has eight 150kW EV chargers. Image: Motor Fuel Group via Twitter
The agreement will also see Morrisons take a minority stake of approximately 20% in MFG. Image: Motor Fuel Group via Twitter

The Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has announced a £2.5 billion agreement with Morrisons to acquire 337 petrol forecourts as it targets 800 installations of 150kW chargepoints in five years.

Revealed yesterday (30 January), the partnership also relates to the proposed acquisition of over 400 associated sites from Morrisson across the UK that are also intended for “ultra-rapid electric vehicle [EV] charging development.”

MFG confirmed it is targeting the installation of 800 ultra-rapid EV chargers across these 737 total acquired sites in the next five years.

The agreement will also see Morrisons take a minority stake of approximately 20% in MFG, whilst entering into commercial and supply agreements.

Rami Baitiéh, CEO of Morrisons said the partnership will mean “Morrisons customers will continue to see a competitive and attractive forecourt offering, including expanded access to EV charging, while also
benefitting from greater focus on investment in Morrisons’ core food business. We are delighted to have
such a strong partner in MFG and look forward to the opportunities a combined MFG and Morrisons
forecourt offering will provide.”

According to MFG, the acquisition will bring its network of EV chargers to over 1,300 sites, allowing it to grow to the “UK’s number two convenience store operator.”

William Bannister, CEO of MFG praised the partnership as “the next major growth investment for MFG.”

At the close of 2023, the EV chargepoint mapper Zapmap confirmed that MFG EV Power installed the UK’s 50,000th chargepoint at a service station in Weston-super-Mare.

Tags
electric vehicles, ev charging, mfg
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
radiator-250558_1920

Fixed energy tariffs £130 more than April price cap predictions

National Grid ESO Demand Trace

Forthcoming T-1 and T-4 Capacity Market auction targets increased by 0.8GW total

Bonnet-Media-Image-1

OVO completes acquisition of EV charging consumer app Bonnet

Amazon increases share in Moray West wind farm to 473MW. Image: moraywest.com

Amazon increases share in Moray West wind farm to 473MW

SF6 has a global warming potential that is 25,200 times greater than CO2. Image: UKPN.

University of Aberdeen to reduce SF6 usage in EU project

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.