Government confirms the UK has surpassed 50,000 public EV chargers

The UK has achieved a major milestone via confirmation of the nation surpassing 50,000 public EV chargepoints.
This is according to an announcement made yesterday (13 December) by the government. It is worth noting that the data the government refers to is from Zapmap who asserted that the country hit the milestone in October.
Another major boost comes in the form of available public chargepoints with the UK government outlining that there were now 44% more (52,602) in comparison to the previous year.
With the UK having established a 300,000 chargepoint target by 2030, reaching the 50,000 milestone could be a major boost to the EV industry particularly after Rishi Sunak unveiled a flurry of delays to the EV sector earlier in the year.
Although not specifically mentioned by the UK government, Zapmap said that the 50,000th EV charger had been installed at a service station in Weston-super-Mare and is operated by MFG EV Power.
Zapmap’s data signalled that the UK is likely to reach 100,000 charging devices in August 2025.
Anthony Browne, the UK Technology and Decarbonisation minister, said: “Passing 50,000 public chargepoints is a key milestone in our journey to zero emission driving and shows the incredible progress we’ve made to provide the infrastructure for drivers to go electric.
“With government and private sector investment, we are backing drivers by expanding our charging network – creating jobs and putting us well on the way to our target of 300,000 public chargepoints by 2030.”