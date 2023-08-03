News
August 3, 2023

Mitie acquires assets and team from BESS specialist G2 Energy

By George Heynes
Mitie acquires assets and team from BES specialist G2 Energy. Image: volzi (Pixabay).
Following the closure of G2 Energy last month, outsourcing firm Mitie has secured various assets and the intellectual property from the battery storage specialist.

G2 Energy, a UK battery storage specialist EPC and independent connection provider (ICP), went into liquidation on 3 July 2023 with a senior manager having told sister publication Energy-Storage.news that one of the main reasons for its closure was “unsympathetic clients”.

The coverage also stated that the “majority of G2 Energy’s employees were joining Mitie”. Mitie has now confirmed that more than 40 of the former G2 Energy team have been re-employed by Mitie Technical Facilities Management, including the senior leadership.

G2 Energy’s team will support Mitie’s existing capabilities in energy, decarbonisation and high voltage electrical engineering services.

The company said it will do this by providing Mitie with the “capability to provide contestable works at voltages up to and including 132kW as well as National Grid self-bay works up to 400kV”.

Matt Brailsford, head of projects delivery and development at Mitie, said: “As specialists in high voltage electrical, battery energy storage and civil engineering, with experience working on a broad range of projects right across the UK, the former G2 Energy team is a fantastic addition to Mitie.

“With our existing capabilities in energy, decarbonisation and electrical engineering, our new colleagues will add further services to support our customers with their decarbonisation ambitions.”

