July 19, 2023

Multi-technology Energy Centre helps The Royal Mint in Wales decarbonise

By John Lubbock
solar and wind at The Royal Mint's Energy Centre. Image: Royal Mint
solar and wind at The Royal Mint's Energy Centre. Image: Royal Mint

Infinite Renewables is launching a new multi-technology Energy Centre at The Royal Mint in Wales today (19 July). 

The Centre features a 2MW solar farm, built by Evo Energy, two wind turbines, a hydrogen-ready combined heat and power unit (CHP), and a battery energy storage system (BESS). 

The BESS uses both lead-acid and lithium-ion batter chemistries and is controlled by a bespoke battery management system developed by GS Yuasa, the University of Sheffield and Infinite Renewables. The hybrid system combines the advantages of a fast response of a lithium battery with the endurance of lead acid. 

The Centre has two ‘Daffodil’ wind turbines supplied and built by Infinite, one integrated into the Energy Centre generation and one on land adjacent to The Royal Mint. Infinite is working to extend this energy microgrid to nearby industries and businesses.  

The Royal Mint in Wales has already had a nearby ‘daffodil-inspired’ wind turbine installed by the Sirius Group since 2018. 

The CHP, meanwhile, has a 2MW gas fired engine and is supplied by AB Energy UK. The Centre is launching today with an event featuring a panel of experts like Tim Hickman, commissioning and quality engineer at OVO Energy, Infinite director Iestyn Morgan and head of sustainability at The Royal Mint, Inga Doak. 

Andrew Crossman, director at Infinite said: “We are extremely proud to have delivered the Royal Mint Energy Centre on budget and on time. This low carbon Energy Centre is a trail blazing project that shines a light on the future of local, multi-technology generation and consumption within an industrial community network – it provides a blueprint for both commercial and domestic sustainable energy systems in a low carbon world, protecting business and residential communities against energy market volatility whilst providing energy security for the future.” 

Inga Doak, head of sustainability at the Royal Mint, said: “Sustainability is front and centre in all we do as a business and this is another exciting step in The Royal Mint’s sustainability journey, helping us towards our goal of becoming net zero by 2050.” 

The Energy Centre is part of the Generation Storage Supply project (GSCS), funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through the Welsh Government and Albion Community Power. 

battery storage, decarbonisation, Renewables, solar, Technology, The Royal Mint, Wales, wind
