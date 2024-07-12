News
July 12, 2024

Myenergi teams up with Good Energy for renewable energy supply

By Michael Brook
Zappi Ev charger from myenergi
Smart renewable tech manufacturer myenergi will use Good Energy's 100% renewable supply for its headquarters and manufacturing locations. Image: myenergi

Good Energy Group PLC has expanded its partnership with myenergi by becoming the energy supplier for myenergi’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities. This deal ensures that myenergi’s electricity consumption is backed by 100% renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs), from Good Energy’s network of over 2,500 generators, that will be in effect 90% of the time.

This will allow myenergi to flex its energy usage to significantly reduce the company’s carbon footprint. The smart home technology company markets the British-made ‘Zappi’ EV charger, which the company claims is “the number one best-selling EV charger” and works closely with Diary of a CEO creator and entrepreneur Stephen Bartlett.

The company will now leverage Good Energy’s hourly-matched renewable supply to deliver on its commitment to sustainability internally. It will look to optimise its energy usage in line with its own offering that promises customers the ability to manage energy consumption in their homes, helping to reduce their carbon footprint.

Good Energy’s director of sales and origination, Tom Parsons, highlighted the significance of the partnership: “As an innovative business which is helping customers cut their carbon by shifting how and when they use energy in their homes, myenergi naturally understood the importance of energy data and flexing demand.

“Good Energy supplying myenergi’s headquarters and manufacturing operations with hourly-matched renewables creates the kind of carbon-reducing circular approach we need to see everywhere across all industries.”

Growing renewable power deals

The collaboration between Good Energy and myenergi is another example of the growing trend of businesses adopting renewable energy sources to power their operations. Retail giant Amazon recently announced it had met its 100% renewable energy target seven years early.

Carl Allen, CEO of myenergi, emphasised the benefits of the alliance: “As one of the originators of the clean energy industry in the UK with a commitment to truly renewable power, Good Energy is a perfect partner for our energy supply. Being able to see the data on how our electricity usage is matched with the output from their portfolio of renewable generators in real time means we can practice what we preach to our customers and support the transition to renewable energy.”

Good Energy’s EV chargepoint activities have been notable of late, investing a further £1.7 million into EV chargepoint mapping tool Zapmap, to bring its total investment to £7.5 million, with a shareholding of 49.9%.

Additionally, the company has recently launched its “market-leading” fixed EV tariff, which comes with a free premium subscription to the Zapmap service, and offers a rate of 7.4p/kWh for overnight charging during a five-hour window between 12am and 5am.

