December 22, 2023

Naked Energy to bring solar heat technology to E.ON customers

By Lena Dias Martins
Naked Energy offers a range of solar technology including the VirtuPVT collector, which generates electricity and heat from a single collector by combining solar photovoltaic and solar thermal technology. Image: Naked Energy.

A new partnership will see Naked Energy deploy its solar heat and hybrid solution across E.ON’s commercial and industrial-scale projects in the UK and Europe.

Naked Energy’s integrated solar technology for flat roofs utilises solar heat collectors, which, according to the company, saves four times the amount of carbon as a standard solar photovoltaic (PV) panel.

Once a pilot is completed for the technology, the solar technology will be deployed through the energy network operator’s Energy Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) business unit, which is present in 16 countries, and services 1.5 million customers through 4,500 energy plants which collectively produce 19TWh of heating, cooling and stream, as well as 12TWh of electricity.  

The partnership forms part of a groupwide E.ON innovation programme dubbed ‘Free Electrons’ which works to test and scale new technologies that can accelerate decarbonisation efforts in Europe.

“It’s an honour to partner with E.ON and support their customers to become climate neutral,” said Christophe Williams, CEO and co-founder of Naked Energy.

“The need to decarbonise urban and industrial heating has never been more urgent, and the team at EIS share our vision for ambitious energy solutions that are future-proof, smart and efficient. This deal marks an exciting step forward in Naked Energy’s journey as we scale our operations globally. We look forward to beginning our work together.”

Mark Ritzmann, managing director at E.ON Group Innovation praised the collaborations, stating that such technological partnerships will play a “pivotal role in expediting the transition to sustainable energy.”

The partnership illustrates Naked Energy continuing its expansion into European markets, as demonstrated at the beginning of this year, which saw Naked Energy, has announced two new partnerships with the Portuguese Tech4Food business and the Greek division of German engineering contractor, Menerga.

This article was first published on our sister site Solar Power Portal. The original can be found here.

e.on, naked energy, solar heat, solar pv
