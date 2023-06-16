News
Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 16, 2023

National Grid ESO publishes Phase 2 grid connection consultation 

By John Lubbock
Image: National Grid
The UK government hopes to decarbonise the electricity network by 2035.  Image: National Grid

National Grid ESO (ESO) has published a consultation focusing on its long-term reforms to the grid connections process which it says complement its shorter-term five-point plan. 

The ESO published a five point plan to speed up grid connections last month which it said could help projects connect to the grid between 2-10 years faster. The new consultation is live and seeking feedback from stakeholders by 28 July. 

Julian Leslie, ESO head of networks and chief engineer says in the foreword to the consultation that over 280GW of generation projects are currently looking to connect to the transmission network, many with connection dates in the mid to late 2030s.  

The UK government hopes to decarbonise the electricity network by 2035. 

Renewable project developers are waiting too long to connect to the network and this is hindering our progress to deliver Net Zero. As the Electricity System Operator responsible for managing the transmission connection process, we recognise and take responsibility for this challenge,” Leslie said. 

Leslie added that the ESO’s data shows that 70% of the projects looking to connect to the grid may never be built, but are holding capacity that is delaying other projects. 

The five-point plan should allow projects to connect to the grid faster, but the report said: “whilst these tactical initiatives will alleviate pressures within the connections process – we want to and must, do more.” 

The ESO promises a “new, agile, future-proofed connections process” with “significantly reduced times to connect through more efficient management of contracts and capacity.” The consultation lays out different design models for a reformed connections process and asks for industry feedback about the redesigned process. 

The ESO also welcomed “support from Government and Ofgem, including Ofgem’s recent open letter and the planned joint action plan in the summer.” 

However, they warned that the report’s recommendations would “require significant changes to regulations and industry codes, there is an opportunity now to work together creatively and ambitiously to expedite these reforms.” 

Tags
business, consultation, electricity, Grid, grid connections, national grid ESO, policy, reform, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Smart meters a ‘critical tool in the transition to a low carbon energy system’, finds report. Image: British Gas.

Smart meters a ‘critical tool in the transition to a low carbon energy system’, finds report

Flowoceans_floating_offshore_windpower_solution_FLOW - wikimedia

Scotland at the ‘epicentre of an energy revolution’: the boom of Scottish offshore wind

Equinor's offshore floating wind technology being installed off the coast of Scotland. Image: Ørjan Richardsen/Equinor.

Labour pledges 60GW offshore wind as industry says action needed to create 100,000 jobs by 2030

"Wholesale gas

Latest Q4 prediction sees over £100 drop in price cap

Kwarteng has penned the letter following increased protests against the expansion of North Sea oil and gas. Image: Glenn Beltz/Flickr.

A single wind farm would negate need for new North Sea gas fields, ECIU finds

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.