National Grid plans for new electricity power line opens for public consultation

National Grid is inviting communities in East Riding Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and Bassetlaw in Nottinghamshire for their views on proposals for a new electricity power line project.
The project – forming part of the National Grid’s ‘Great Grid Upgrade’ – plans to build an approximately 90km long 400,000 volt (400kV) overhead power line between the substations at Creyke Beck and High Marnham.
This power line will help increase the capacity of the network as the existing power lines between the North and the Midlands do not have sufficient capacity to accommodate the increased power flow from renewable electricity generators.
The consultation will last eight weeks running from 1 June to 27 July.
To support the growing amount of renewable electricity being generated and transported, National Grid is making changes to the network of overhead lines, pylons, cables and other infrastructure that transports electricity around the country.
“The government’s net zero target means an increase in new renewable electricity generation such as wind and solar power,” said Rachel Tullis, project director at National Grid.
“We’re proposing new infrastructure which will connect this green energy from areas around the Humber and in the North Sea to the grid and allow clean electricity to power homes and businesses across the Midlands and to the whole country, boosting our home-grown energy security and progress towards net zero.
“As we continue to develop our plans, we want to work with local communities and organisations to ensure local employment, skills and opportunities for local businesses are delivered in the East Riding of Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire, and Nottinghamshire.
“This consultation launch is the beginning of our engagement with communities and stakeholders along the proposed route corridor and we encourage people to share their views.”
National Grid’s grid upgrade is also set to contribute to lower energy bills over the long-term by creating more green jobs and strengthening the UK’s energy independence.
According to the UK Government investment in onshore network infrastructure could support up to 130,000 jobs and add roughly £4-11 billion of gross value added (GVA) to Britain’s economy in 2050.