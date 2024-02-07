National Grid delivers two supergrid transformers for 400kV Biggleswade substation

National Grid and UK Power Networks (UKPN) are solidifying their collaborative efforts to bolster Bedfordshire’s energy infrastructure with the arrival of two 178-tonne supergrid transformers at the newly constructed 400kV Biggleswade substation. The transformers will play a critical role in enhancing power capacity and paving the way for a low-carbon future for the region.
This development aligns with Central Bedfordshire Council’s ambitious strategy to accommodate the planned construction of approximately 3,000 new homes east of Biggleswade. With this infrastructure upgrade, National Grid and UKPN aim to ensure a reliable and resilient energy supply to support projected population growth and fuel business expansion, with the additional aim of creating new employment opportunities in the Bedfordshire area.
Consistent power delivery
Once operational, the transformers will provide safe and consistent power delivery to homes and businesses throughout the area. To meet the increased demand for energy and maintain secure electricity supplies, the supergrid project is an integral part of the Biggleswade substation construction.
The supergrid transformers are scheduled for delivery on 11 and 18 February, respectively, and their journey will begin at Tilbury Docks aboard a specialised vehicle under police escort. Moving at between 10-15 mph, the convoy will navigate the M11, A1198, and B1042 before arriving at its final destination in Dunton.
National Grid and local authorities are keen to stress they have carefully planned the route, minimising inconvenience and keeping residents informed while minimising delays caused by the slow-moving convoy.
“These transformer movements have been many months in the planning,” explains Carl Swan, project engineer for National Grid. “We’ve worked hard to minimise any disruption that deliveries of this kind can cause. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the local community during this vital work ensuring the resilience of our energy network.”
The delivery of the supergrid transformers marks a significant milestone in reshaping the local energy landscape, and the partnership aims to provide Bedfordshire with increasingly robust and reliable power infrastructure.