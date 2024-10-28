News
October 28, 2024

NESO and Citizens Advice partner to support consumers

By Kit Million Ross
An older white woman and a bald white man hold a booklet together and smile at the camera
Dame Clare Moriarty, CEO of Citizens Advice met NESO chief executive Fintan Slye (both pictured) at NESO's Wokingham office. Image: NESO.

The new National Energy System Operator (NESO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK charity Citizens Advice to better support UK energy customers.

NESO, which was formally launched on 1 October, has a duty to consider the consumer impact of its choices regarding energy markets. As such, it will now work with Citizens Advice, the official consumer body for energy, to ensure that everyone can access clean, reliable and affordable energy.

The heads of the two organisations signed the MoU at NESO’s premises in Wokingham, and agreed to work together towards three main shared objectives.

These are: supporting each organisation’s statutory roles through mutual support to approve consumer outcomes, working towards a fair, equitable and affordable energy transition for all, and using evidence-based analysis to inform decision making.

Commenting on the collaboration, NESO chief executive Fintan Slye said: “At the forefront of NESO’s mission will be the need to deliver value for consumers and ensure that communities across Great Britain are brought with us on the journey to delivering the clean, green energy system of the future.

We are determined to play our part in ensuring the benefits are realised far and wide through our society. To that end, we’re delighted to have the expertise and support of Citizens Advice to draw on as we get to work on delivering.”

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive officer of Citizens Advice, said: “The transition to green, clean energy presents the opportunity to deliver fairness and affordability for all energy customers. We’re pleased to partner with NESO, which will play a critical role in ensuring this is achieved. Citizens Advice encounters more energy issues – like affordability, debt, and green technology concerns – than any other organisation, so we know first-hand the challenges people face.

“What’s more, our role as statutory advocate for energy consumers means we have unparalleled insights. This allows us to act as a critical friend to NESO, while NESO’s expertise will enable us to represent consumer interests more effectively across all aspects of the energy sector.”

UK consumers still struggling

The energy crisis which began in 2022 continues to bite UK consumers, and it is unlikely to resolve any time soon. On 1 October, the same day the NESO launched, analysis afrom energy and climate think tank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) predicted that, over winter, energy bills will be at least 55% higher than before the energy crisis began.

In September, a report from the UK’s energy regulator Ofgem revealed that, year on year, energy debt and arrears have risen by 43% to hit £3.7 billion, which includes a 12% rise between Q1 and Q2 of 2024 alone.

Policy interventions have thus far failed to improve the situation, with fuel poverty still a major concern. The Committee on Fuel Poverty noted that rates have been “flatlining” over the past five years as the number of households in fuel poverty has remained virtually unchanged from previous years.

