Network data key to coping with increased EV demand

In this contributed blog, Adrian McNulty, vice president of utility solutions at geospatial network management software firm IQGeo, explores how networks can handle the added demand of EV charging.
As the UK accelerates its transition to a net zero future, BT Group has made a groundbreaking move by placing the largest EV fleet order in the country’s history—3,500 new EVs set to join the grid by 2026. This order means that BT Group will have the largest fleet of EVs in the UK, with nearly 8,000. As the government pushes a shift to EVs to meet net zero objectives, its mandate that all new cars and vans must be zero-emission by 2035 has pushed a surge in EV purchases.
Although the mandate encourages positive change for the climate, each EV added to the grid increases energy demand, particularly during peak charging hours. Without proper management, this could strain local networks, leading to potential outages or inefficiencies. It is essential that the grid can keep up with the growing pressure. Utility operators must be able to handle the demand while still ensuring that the energy supply used to power EVs doesn’t undermine the government’s environmental agenda. This balancing act requires advanced planning, innovative grid management solutions, and a focus on maintaining the environmental integrity of the transition.
Increasing grid complexity
The surge in EV adoption is adding unprecedented complexity to the grid. Network operators are now tasked with delivering faster results, often with the same or fewer resources. To meet these challenges, utilities are turning to automation. Automated demand-response systems, for example, can adjust peak-hour charging schedules to maintain grid stability. Similarly, predictive maintenance algorithms—powered by real-time data—can help operators address potential issues before they disrupt service. The National Grid is already adopting such technologies to manage charging schedules during peak times.
However, automation relies on highly accurate, real-time data about the state of the physical grid assets. Traditional methods, such as paper maps and records, are no longer sufficient. To keep physical network data synchronised between field operators and central systems, digital workflows and integrated mobile solutions have become essential. These tools not only improve the efficiency of field teams but also ensure the accuracy of the data driving automation.
Upgrading the grid
To prepare for the increase in EVs, utilities must prioritise grid upgrades. Accurate network data is critical for preventing outages, ensuring grid resilience and responding to unplanned disruptions. Without these upgrades, substations risk becoming bottlenecks for energy distribution, especially during peak hours. Time-of-use tariffs and smart-charging strategies can help manage this pressure, but they require robust infrastructure and real-time data to function effectively.
There is no time to delay these upgrades, as utilities face pressure on local grids from home and public charging points. If grid upgrades are delayed, the risk of overloading sections of the network grows, potentially leading to service interruptions and damaging public trust.
The importance of data in management and forecasting
Real-time data is the backbone of effective grid management. To forecast grid load accurately, utilities need up-to-date information on energy consumption trends, grid capacity and the operations status of substations. Without this data, utilities risk overloading sections of the network, which could cause damage that leads to service interruptions for customers.
Digital twin models, powered by unified data management systems, are emerging as a game-changing tool for utilities. In the UK, National Grid ESO is leading the development of a digital twin-focused energy system data-sharing infrastructure as part of its ‘Virtual Energy System’ programme. This initiative aims to create a synchronised, interconnected digital replica of Great Britain’s entire energy system, including electricity and gas assets, to enable secure and resilient data sharing across sectors.
Through a collaboration with the government-led National Digital Twin Programme, National Grid ESO is developing an integrated technical design and architecture that will support complex scenario modelling and whole-system decision-making. This will help operators balance supply and demand more effectively, integrate renewable energy sources, and ensure grid stability as EV adoption accelerates.
The future of utility operations
The transition to a net zero future demands innovation at every level. Utility operators must prepare for a time where drones, robots and satellites play a central role in grid management. This requires operators to future-proof operations by enabling data input from multiple decentralised sources, made difficult because it is vital utility systems remain functional while they’re updated. Many operators have started the digitalisation process by exploring machine learning and predictive analytics to improve reliability and manage grid demands. However, the integration of numerous sensors and automation tools creates a huge volume of data, which can be difficult for traditional processes to handle. This highlights the need for advanced data management solutions.
Meeting EV demands with efficient data management
To benefit from automation, network operators must focus on digitisation. Any delays between data collection in the field and back-end system updates will reduce efficiency, and new technology must be built on accurate, current network information. Real-time data flow and management must become top priorities, as they are critical to the success of larger utility initiatives.
For example, if staking, inspection, or surveys are not recorded in real time, automation will be impaired. To improve the accuracy of digital twin models, operators can implement unified data management systems that provide real-time access and updates from multiple network touchpoints. This streamlines operations and supports regulatory compliance.
With BT Group’s recent order of EVs in mind, it’s more important than ever for operators focus on the accurate flow of physical network data. This will help them to enhance productivity and make better informed decisions about grid performance, improving daily field operations and ensuring that long-term objectives are achieved. To accommodate the growing demand from EVs, a demand that’s only likely to increase, utilities must think holistically about their infrastructure and processes to plan for future success. Like many initiatives, this begins with a focus on the data.
With UK government mandates encouraging EV purchases, it is essential for utilities to stay ahead of rising demands. Operators must be ready to handle the increasing grid pressure, while keeping the environmental intention of the mandates at the heart of business decisions.