New energy tariffs hint at return to energy market normality

A new package of tariffs offered by E.ON Next signals the UK energy market is beginning to draw closer to normal, granting consumers a greater variety of options from energy providers.
Although energy market prices still remain well above pre-energy crisis levels energy providers are beginning to offer competitive fixed rate products to reflect both consumer needs and low carbon ambitions.
In a reflection of this, E.ON Next – formally energy provider E.ON – is offering a new package of competitive tariffs which include cheaper off peak charging rates for electric vehicle (EV) drivers and an improved return rate of 16.5p per kWh for customers who export electricity generated by their solar panels back to the grid.
The energy provider is also providing a 12-month fixed offering of £2,060 for exiting customers and £2,074 for new customers based on current Ofgem average annual consumption of 12,000 kWh for gas and 2,900 kWh for unrestricted electricity.
Ramona Vlasiu, chief operating officer at E.ON Next said: “A greater variety of tariffs is hopefully a clearer sign that the energy market is returning to normal and we are able to help customers with a more personal response to their energy needs which can inspire them to take their own next steps in having a more sustainable home – moving away from fossil fuels and taking an active part in a smarter and cleaner energy system.”
The new tariffs follow the UK government’s announcement at the beginning of this week (24 July) outlining plans to provide households with better access to energy deals and boost energy market competition.
Another hint at a return to energy market stability can be found in Cornwall Insight’s energy price cap predictions, which have been steadily decreasing through the past 12 months, with the most recent prediction for Q4 2023 set at £1,871.