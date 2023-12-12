The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

December 12, 2023

New ultra-fast charging hub opens in Pimlico

By Lena Dias Martins
Akira Kirton, vice president at bp pulse UK with Uber’s general manager in the UK, Andrew Brem. Image: bp pulse.

Chargepoint operator bp pulse has opened a new electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Pimlico featuring eight 150kW chargers.

Located at Q-Park Pimlico near Victoria Station, bp pulse has called the ‘Gigahub’ its “most powerful charging hub in central London.”

The new hub allows 16 vehicles to charge simultaneously, with each chargepoint capable of charging up to 100 miles of range in an estimated 15 minutes. The chargers – installed by bp pulse in collaboration with Radius Group and Comtec Srl – will be available both to individual drivers and to bp pulse’s fleet customers, which include Uber.

“We have seen ultra-fast charging sessions on the bp pulse public network in London double over the last two years, so it’s clear that there is appetite for this technology,” said Akira Kirton, vice president at bp pulse UK.

“At bp pulse, we’re focused on ultra-fast charging and plan to roll out hundreds of hubs this decade in places EV drivers need them. This new hub in Pimlico is another great example of our strategy in action.”

In September this year, bp pulse unveiled what it dubbed the UK’s largest EV charging hub at the NEC in Birmingham, featuring 16 300KW DC chargers.

