The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
April 19, 2024

Octopus Energy Group expands into Brazil  

By Molly Green
The companies will transfer tech expertise, market insights and best price examples before working together to optimise the management of Energisa’s batteries. Image: Octopus Energy.

A new partnership between UK-based Octopus Energy Group and Energisa, a prominent electricity and gas utility in Brazil, marks Octopus’ first move into South America.

The two companies will take a three-pronged approach, focusing on knowledge transfer, tech licensing and potential joint ventures, to rapidly deploy cheap, green renewables at scale across the country.

Ricardo Perez Botelho, CEO of Energisa, said: “We are excited to celebrate this strategic partnership with Octopus Energy. This agreement represents not only a collaboration between companies but a joining of efforts towards a greater goal: driving the energy transition and bringing access to energy to communities that do not yet have it.

“Together, we are committed to exchanging knowledge, exploring new business opportunities, and making a difference, promoting a more sustainable and inclusive future for the Brazilian people.”

Octopus’ proprietary technology platform, Kraken, has become the “fastest-growing energy software in the UK”. The platform connects the energy supply chain, enabling the rollout of smart energy products and ensuring smooth integration of assets like wind farms, solar and batteries.

It reduces suppliers’ costs and improves customer service levels. Following the partnership with Energisa, Octopus is contracted to serve over 54 million energy accounts worldwide and manage over 38GW across 180,000 green energy assets in 12 countries.

Energisa is one of Brazil’s largest energy companies and serves over 8.5 million customers across 12 states. It is a world leader in microgrid technology and has pioneered renewables-only systems in Amazonian villages.

Through “(re)energisa”, the company’s innovative energy solution brand, Energisa Group holds 363MWp of installed power in distributed solar generation and 93 operational plants in five states of Brazil and 71MWp of centralised solar generation.

The companies will transfer tech expertise, market insights and best price examples before working together to optimise the management of Energisa’s batteries as well as solar farms.

The final step will see Octopus and Energisa explore the viability of potential joint ventures in Brazil that could include bringing Octopus’ EV charging roaming services ‘Electroverse’ to the country, launching an energy retail business and exploring different flexibility market models.

Innovation in the energy industry stands to benefit the country, where over 600,000 Brazilians are without access to electricity. Greg Jackson, Octopus Energy Group founder, said: “Octopus Energy and Energisa are linking up to learn from each other, especially how cutting-edge tech can benefit Brazil and how to drive sustainable solutions in rural communities.”

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

21 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, energisa, market, octopus energy, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Octopus Energy Electric Vehicle

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Octopus on its V2G tariff and National Grid DSO’s expansion plan

Image: Northern Powergrid.

Northern Powergrid releases roadmap to net zero 

Official portrait of Graham Stuart

Graham Stuart resigns as energy security and net zero minister

Ofgem Transmission Line

Ofgem reveals new criteria for assessing mergers

Octopus Energy Electric Vehicle

Maryland, US, becomes the first state to pass V2G legislation

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.