Octopus partners with AeroVolt to support charging network for planes

Energy supplier Octopus Energy has partnered with aircraft charging network AeroVolt to simplify the charging experience for pilots.
As per the agreement, Octopus’ Electroverse electric vehicle (EV) charging platform will synchronise with AeroVolt, the “first ever aircraft charging network”, to allow pilots to gain access to an easier charging experience.
In doing so this could allow pilots to charge electric planes through the “tap of a card”, Octopus said.
The AeroVolt charging network has charging facilities across seven UK-based regional airports along England’s south coast. This includes Bournemouth, Lydd, Dunkeswell and Shoreham, with 12 more set to come online soon.
Octopus’ Electroverse platform – which grants users access to 430,000 public chargepoints from more than 470 brands globally – has seen recent expansion in the past year as it hopes to support the growing decarbonisation of the UK’s road networks.
According to a statement released by the companies, this move is the next step in Octopus Energy’s activities to help speed up the transition to green transport. Its Octopus Electric Vehicles division is now the UK’s largest EV-only leasing business and the company is exploring smart tariffs for EVs.
Zoisa North-Bond, Octopus Energy for Business CEO, said: “Octopus is at the forefront of the transition to green transport. It’s incredible to think our skies are cleaner with each new electric plane, and we’re thrilled to make the journey easier for pilots, extending our seamless charging experience for electric cars to electric aircrafts.
“With just a tap of their Electroverse card, pilots can plug in and power up. This is the start of an exciting transition as we’re set to supercharge the take-off of e-mobility.”