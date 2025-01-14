News
Regulation, Heat
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 14, 2025

Ofgem launches call for input on consumer gas disconnections

By Kit Million Ross
a gas stove flame below the ofgem logo
The call for input is open until 17 March. Image: Ofgem.

The UK’s energy regulator Ofgem has opened a call for input on the regulations surrounding households who wish to disconnect from the gas network.

With the increased prominence of heat pumps and other electric and low-carbon heating technologies, an increased number of UK energy consumers are seeking to disconnect from the gas network in order to avoid paying daily standing charges for a supply they no longer use. However, consumers who wish to disconnect from the gas network voluntarily face upfront costs of an average of £1,950, expected to increase to approximately £2,300 by 2030.

As such, Ofgem is now seeking to reform the regulations surrounding voluntary disconnection from the network, in order to ensure they are fair, balanced, and easy to understand. The regulator notes that consumers have stated that the current process to disconnect their supply is costly and a barrier to those wishing to transition away from gas. Additionally, Ofgem states that it has become aware of reports that the current gas disconnection regulations are complex and difficult to navigate, which it claims is “exacerbated by a lack of clear guidance available for consumers on how the process works in practice”.

In reforming the regulations, Ofgem is keen to ensure that costs for gas disconnection prices do not continue to rise, while also making sure that those who choose not to disconnect from the gas network, who are often some of the most vulnerable consumers, are not faced with higher costs if gas providers raise costs to make up for losing customers. The regulator is also anxious to avoid changes bringing in “a weak and outdated gas disconnections framework which fails to clarify roles and responsibilities and set clear expectations for industry, regulators and consumers” which could “prevent an orderly decommissioning of the gas network”.

Ofgem is asking gas industry stakeholders and consumers to comment on the current effectiveness of gas disconnections framework, as well as the considerations a potentially updated disconnections framework should consider. Additionally, gas providers are being asked to inform Ofgem of the step-by step process for a gas disconnection, as well as the volumes of disconnections that have been carried out to date.

Following the call for input, the regulator will take the responses and “assess the ability of the existing framework and any potential future framework to protect the interests of consumers and deliver UK’s net zero emissions target at lowest cost to consumers.”

In the opening of the call for input, Ofgem stated: “We consider the ability of consumers to exercise their choice to disconnect from the gas network and electrify their homes and businesses to be integral to the interests of current and future energy consumers, including their interests in the Government meeting its net zero targets. We are conducting this review to examine the framework ahead of an expected increase in heat pump uptake to meet ambitious government targets. Responses to this call for input will help us identify areas for improvement and help us shape the regulatory framework for the future.”

This is the second call for input Ofgem has launched this year, having last week opened a call for responses into regulations surrounding the capacity market.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, gas, ofgem, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pylons stretching across a field

Ofgem opens consultation on removing 50MW capacity market limit

a laptop screen showing a graph going up and down

Wattstor launches flexi-capped renewable business tariff

pexels-kindelmedia-9800006

EDF partners Hypervolt for EV charging frequency response

ai-generated-8540922_1280

DESNZ considers smart data scheme for UK energy market

1024px-US_Air_Force_tests_first_all-electric_vehicle_fleet_in_California_(1655775)

Can Donald Trump touch the UK’s energy transition?

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.